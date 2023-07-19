Leicester City are eyeing a loan move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo.

According to the Daily Mail, the Foxes are looking to sign the 21-year-old for the upcoming season.

Amad earned a lot of plaudits with his performances while on loan at Sunderland last season.

The Ivorian was the team’s top scorer as the Black Cats earned a play-off place under Tony Mowbray.

No decision has yet been made regarding the future of the winger, with Amad taking part in Man United’ pre-season under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman is likely to have the final say on whether a loan move is sanctioned or not.

Does Leicester City have a chance of signing Amad Diallo?

Carlton Palmer believes it would be a real coup for the Foxes if they did sign the 21-year-old.

The former midfielder is confident that a loan move will be arranged as the player will want to continue his development with consistent game time.

“Leicester are targeting a move for Manchester’s talented youngster Amad Diallo, who had a terrific loan spell at Sunderland last season, scoring 14 goals in 42 appearances and four assists,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Sunderland are very keen to sign him again on loan, as you can imagine.

“But Leicester, with Harvey Barnes set to leave, they see Amad would be the perfect replacement.

“He’s shown he can cut it at this level, still only 21 and Amad, having tasted regular first team football, is not going to want to settle for a place on the Manchester United bench.

“He needs to keep developing.

“Leicester City have made some terrific signings and are going to be in shape for automatic promotion.

“Amad is destined for the top flight, that is for sure, but now he just needs to play regular football.”

Leicester are planning for life in the Championship after suffering relegation last season.

Enzo Maresca has been appointed as manager of the first team squad, with a rebuild of the team being undertaken.

A number of first team regulars have departed, with others potentially set to follow.

The likes of Harry Winks, Conor Coady and Callum Doyle have all been signed to the team in their place.

Leicester’s season gets underway on 6 August with a clash against last season’s play-off finalists Coventry City.

Would Amad Diallo be a good signing for Leicester City?

Amad certainly showed last season that he has what it takes to be one of the best players in the division with his performances for Sunderland.

It would come as a surprise if United sanctioned another Championship loan as he is ready to compete at a higher level on a consistent basis.

But he would be a fantastic signing for Leicester, all things considered.

Amad is an exciting talent, a proven goal scorer and an exciting player to watch, which will absolutely get Leicester supporters up and on their feet.

However, a stay at United could be on the cards as well with the team lacking options in the squad that fit his profile.

Playing the role as an understudy to Antony could be the plan for him over the next season.