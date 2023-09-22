Highlights Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz is facing increasing pressure as the team sits in 23rd place after a poor start to the season.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz is increasingly under pressure at the Championship club.

The Owls have suffered a poor start to the new campaign, sitting 23rd in the table after the opening seven games.

Wednesday gained promotion from League One last season under Darren Moore, but Moore departed the club in June after disagreements with chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

The Spaniard was brought into the Yorkshire outfit ahead of the club’s return to the second division.

But Munoz has overseen zero wins and just two draws from seven league games, leaving the team with just two points from a possible 21.

Should Sheffield Wednesday look to replace Xisco Munoz?

FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted has already run out of patience with the Owls’ manager.

He has called for a change in the dug out, explaining that he sees no signs of a positive change in direction for the team’s current run of form.

“I don’t think he needs any more time, I think he needs to go,” Maxted told Football League World.

“I don’t see any direction, any style of play, any tactics.

“It’s ridiculous really.

“When Carlos Carvalhal was in charge, they won one of his first seven but I could see a direction, I could see a team that was going in the right direction.

“And that was proved by the position that we finished in that season.

“I just think he’s out of his depth, and the fact he’s not been at a club longer than nine months is proven in the fact that he’s not a very good manager.

“He’s well out of his depth with us I think.”

Munoz has previous experience of gaining promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, having brought Watford to the top flight in the past.

However, his recent track record is less than stellar and it comes as no surprise to see him struggling with Wednesday.

It appears Munoz will still be given time to turn things around, with his team returning to action again this weekend.

The 43-year-old is set to remain in charge as fellow strugglers Swansea City host Wednesday on Saturday.

Michael Duff’s side are 22nd in the standings, just one point ahead of the Owls, meaning a win for Wednesday will lift them ahead of Swansea at the very least.

How has Xisco Munoz done at Sheffield Wednesday?

It hasn’t been good from Sheffield Wednesday this season, and it’s not surprising that fans are already losing patience.

Moore was a popular figure among supporters, so replacing him was never going to be easy.

But the lack of results could be helped by some good performances, but that just hasn’t been the case so far.

Munoz might be given another couple of weeks to turn things around, but Wednesday’s hierarchy should be looking at who could come in quickly as a replacement for Munoz might be needed sooner rather than later at this point.