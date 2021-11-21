Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘He needs to go’ – Plenty of Preston North End fans react to key figure after Cardiff City home loss

4 mins ago

Preston North End were unable to respond to their heavy defeat against Nottingham Forest as they fell to a 2-1 home loss against Cardiff City yesterday, a demoralising result they will need to atone for during Tuesday night’s away tie at Middlesbrough.

Sean Maguire’s close-range strike in the second minute looked to set the Lilywhites on course to three points as they looked to make the most of their home advantage against a previously-struggling side.

But two set-pieces proved to be crucial in the Lancashire outfit’s downfall, with Mark McGuinness and James Collins grabbing their first goals for the Bluebirds in the second half to take all three points back to the Welsh capital.

Yesterday’s home side may have remained in the same position in the league table despite their defeat, with Sheffield United and Bristol City unable to capitalise on their setback, but discontent is growing around Deepdale regarding their performances.

Recent losses against Forest and Steve Cooper’s men have clouded their victory against league leaders AFC Bournemouth at the start of the month, with the Cherries remaining unbeaten in their previous 15 Championship matches before that tie at the Vitality Stadium.

One man that is likely to be held accountable for their most recent loss by fans is manager Frankie McAvoy, who has been the subject of criticism from a section of supporters throughout the entire campaign.

But what do many Preston supporters have to say on the 54-year-old after this most recent defeat? We take a look at a selection of verdicts on Twitter.


