‘He needs to go’ – Plenty of Preston North End fans react to key figure after Cardiff City home loss

Preston North End were unable to respond to their heavy defeat against Nottingham Forest as they fell to a 2-1 home loss against Cardiff City yesterday, a demoralising result they will need to atone for during Tuesday night’s away tie at Middlesbrough.

Sean Maguire’s close-range strike in the second minute looked to set the Lilywhites on course to three points as they looked to make the most of their home advantage against a previously-struggling side.

But two set-pieces proved to be crucial in the Lancashire outfit’s downfall, with Mark McGuinness and James Collins grabbing their first goals for the Bluebirds in the second half to take all three points back to the Welsh capital.

Quiz: Have Preston North End ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1) Valley Parade? Yes No

Yesterday’s home side may have remained in the same position in the league table despite their defeat, with Sheffield United and Bristol City unable to capitalise on their setback, but discontent is growing around Deepdale regarding their performances.

Recent losses against Forest and Steve Cooper’s men have clouded their victory against league leaders AFC Bournemouth at the start of the month, with the Cherries remaining unbeaten in their previous 15 Championship matches before that tie at the Vitality Stadium.

One man that is likely to be held accountable for their most recent loss by fans is manager Frankie McAvoy, who has been the subject of criticism from a section of supporters throughout the entire campaign.

But what do many Preston supporters have to say on the 54-year-old after this most recent defeat? We take a look at a selection of verdicts on Twitter.

Apart from Ridsdale and I include the players in this, does anyone want McAvoy to be manager? #pnefc — Phil Baxendale (@PhilBaxo) November 20, 2021

The Chap reflects thus:

An all too familiar story for our beloved #pnefc.

The opposition manager makes a minor tactical switch and we can't cope.

Mr McAvoy does nothing until we are losing and even then his subs and formation change have absolutely no impact

Incredibly concerning — The Chap: 12% of Northenders believe I am number 1 (@ChapTowers) November 20, 2021

Blame McAvoy all you want…its the same bottle jobs that got Neil sacked and he knows it. Be brave at one nil up….#pnefc — Joe Whitaker (@Whitty457) November 20, 2021

Ridsdale and McAvoy have sucked all the joy out of supporting this club. Just a feeling of anger now. #pnefc — Josh McLoughlin (@Josh_McLoughlin) November 20, 2021

Awful 2nd half performance. Shocking defending from set pieces and not enough fight 2nd half. I’d said my opinion hadn’t changed on McAvoy since Blackpool and it still hasn’t. He needs to go. Clueless #pnefc — Stephen (@prestonian1979) November 20, 2021

Frankie needs to go. But unless the club realizes that is just the tip of the iceberg, whoever comes in will ultimately fail. Club is apathetic from top to bottom. We need a whole sale clear out of players and the birth of a fresh footballing plan and identity.#pnefc — Craig B (@OsirisRage) November 21, 2021

Worst half ive ever seen. Frankie doesn't know what he's doing at all #pnefc — Tom Wilkins (@ThomasWilkinsV1) November 20, 2021