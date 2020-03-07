‘He needs to get some starts’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans baffled at midfielder’s omission

Many Nottingham Forest fans have questioned why John Bostock has been left out of the side for the most part this season.

Friday night’s game at the City Ground against Millwall provided Sabri Lamouchi’s side with the perfect chance to put pressure on the promotion-chasing sides in the Championship, having sat in the play-off places throughout the majority of the season so far.

However, Lamouchi’s side – who have been largely consistent at home this season – were outdone by a spirited and superb counter-attacking Millwall side.

Forest dominated the majority of the ball throughout the game, but they failed to create any clear cut chances to open the scoring.

Joao Carvalho was afforded a rare start in the central attacking midfield role and the Portuguese did try his utmost to get Lamouchi’s side in front.

But with the game having started in favour of the home side, Millwall would enjoy a crazy 13 minutes goal spree as Matt Smith netted a quickfire hat-trick.

The City Ground, as well as Forest’s players, were stunned – and Lamouchi opted to make changes at the break.

Alfa Semedo was hauled off at half-time to be replaced by Bostock, who was appearing for only the fifth time in the Championship this term.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was much praised for his second-half performance as fans took to social media to give their thoughts on his performance.

Reacting to a post via Facebook group Nottingham Forest Supporters Group which asked: “How’s Bostock been kept out the team all season? The only footballer on the pitch.” – fans gave their opinion on the matter.

Darren Uppington: Man of the game!!!

Alan Conlin: We’ve had 2 shots on target and both have been Bostock!

Ian Morrison: He needs to get some starts, positive and aggressive

Cameron Brown: Carv Bostock Watson next game

Pete Day: The last time Bostock started a game approx October people wanted him hung in the town square ?!?!? The hypocrisy is unreal !!!

Shaun Hoppo Hopkinson: He was put in a bad side at Wigan and fans got on his back.

Dan Ford: I think Bostock should start. Played well. Shame he hasn’t been given a chance. I would also say give Muric another chance.

Andy Staniforth: Watson’s been great! Cracking season just shows how poor we are without sow and Silva! Haven’t really got a bench especially for midfield