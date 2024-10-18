This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

19-year-old Bailey Cadamarteri has struggled for game time with Lincoln City amid his loan spell away from Sheffield Wednesday.

Cadamarteri broke through into the Owls' first team last season after impressing in the academy, and so far, in his first loan spell with Lincoln, hasn't gone to plan as of yet.

Despite being a promising striker, the 19-year-old has only made two starts across six outings in the third tier with the Imps and may bring Wednesday to question whether they want him to continue with the League One side.

Danny Rohl will have a decision to make this January on whether to keep him at Lincoln in the hope he finds his form, or favour a return back to his parent club in Wednesday.

With the Yorkshire side already struggling with goal scoring, maybe a return for Cadamarteri is the best option.

"He needs to be starting games" - Wednesday urge to Lincoln over Cadamarteri

FLW's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit, Patrick McKenna, has suggested that Lincoln will need to start giving the youngster more game time, when we asked him about Cadamarteri's situation at Sincil Bank.

McKenna said: "I'll admit I'm not sure why he isn't starting, there may be valid reasons for it, but it's certainly a situation we need to look into.

"If it gets to January, and he's still not getting regular game time, I would like us to end the loan and recall him to Hillsborough.

"He might come back to the club and be in Danny Rohl's plans for the second half of the season because at the minute our strikers have still not been scoring regularly and come January, if that is still happening, Cadamarteri could have a chance to see what he can do and see if he can find the net.

"In January we'll see what the situation is regarding our current strikers. I've hinted in the past that I could still see interest in Michael Smith, so if he leaves, Cadamarteri could come back and take his squad place, unless Smith leaving means Rohl will want to bring in a more experienced striker.

"It's another interesting situation, whatever happens he needs to be starting games, but he could well be back at Hillsborough in the second half of the season.

If recalled, Cadamarteri would have to stay at Wednesday

The young striker impressed for Wednesday at times last season, making his first-team debut at the age of 18 in November 2023.

He went onto win the young player of the month award in December after his efforts, but it was decided this summer he needed more game time to progress.

Cadamarteri's statistics in the 2023/24 Championship season as per FotMob Appearances 23 Goals 4 Assists 1 Chances created 9 Expected goals (xG) 2.78

Due to him not getting that so far, a return to the Yorkshire side could be the best decision, but he wouldn't be able to be loaned back out to another side, having already played for the Owls in the EFL Cup this season.

This could turn out to be a silver lining for the striker. If Smith was to leave this Janaury, it could be his time to step up and, with the right game time, show exactly what Lincoln missed.

It's up to Lincoln, as the Imps will need to start playing the 19-year-old in order to keep him at Sincil Bank.