This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ellis Simms was one of the big movers of the summer transfer window.

The forward signed for Coventry City from Everton in a deal worth a reported £8 million.

Simms had spent the first half of the previous campaign on loan at Sunderland, where he scored seven goals in 17 appearances.

He earned plenty of plaudits for his performances, before returning to Merseyside in January.

However, he is yet to get off the mark for the Sky Blues after five league games.

How has Ellis Simms fared at Coventry City so far?

FLW’s Coventry fan pundit Neil Littlewood is optimistic that Simms will prove his talent despite a difficult start to life at the club.

He is hopeful that the international break could be a good opportunity to help Simms settle in with his new teammates, to get him adjusted to their way of playing.

“Pre-season, he looked like an absolute superstar,” Littlewood told Football League World.

“Him and Matty Godden linked up really well, granted [it was] League Two Forest Green and MK Dons, and even Shrewsbury.

“They looked like they’ve been playing together for years and they looked like such a composed and cultured finisher.

“And yet we’ve hit the competitive part of the season and I don’t know, the price tag’s just got too much for him or what.

“But it’s a young lad, he needs time to settle in.

“I think this international break is the perfect time to spend some time on the training ground with the players, get to know each other a bit better.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they did some sort of team building thing with him, just to kind of get those relationships going.

“He’s tall, he’s quick, he’s powerful.

“He looks like a natural finisher given the chance.

“And I think once people get used to the runs he makes and the positions that he takes up, he can be deadly, he can be really deadly.

“He’s scored goals everywhere he’s gone.

“I can’t see it being any different at Coventry.

“He just needs one, he’s one of those strikers where once one goes in the floodgates will open.

“It will come, you can tell that.”

Littlewood went on to compare the striker to Mark McNulty, who ended a poor run of goal scoring form with a goal against Stevenage that went in off his backside.

Next up for Coventry is a clash with Hull City on 15 September.

Will Ellis Simms come good for Coventry City?

His record for Sunderland shows that he is more than capable of scoring goals at this level on a consistent basis.

The international break should be a good chance for him to get to know his new teammates better on the training ground.

His final six months at Everton probably didn’t help his confidence, with Sean Dyche’s side struggling to feed him good chances he could put away.

The amount of upheaval at Coventry has also probably been disruptive to Simms, but the closing of the transfer window should now allow for everything to settle down once and for all.