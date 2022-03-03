“He needs it” – Sunderland fan pundit backs Alex Neil selection ploy after Wigan win

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has set about lessening the workload some of the club’s young players have been managing this season, with Callum Doyle one man to miss out in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Wigan Athletic in League One.

Doyle, 18, has played over 3000 minutes across all competitions this season, impressing in the Sunderland defence, but becoming visibly stretched by the workload placed on such young shoulders.

Neil’s decision to take the teenager out of the side on Saturday against Wigan has been backed by FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit, Jack Austwicke.

“I’d continue to leave Callum Doyle out,” Jack admitted. “He’s such a young lad at 18, in his first professional season and he’s played so many games. He’s just worn out.

“You can see that in his performances, which have dipped from where they were at the start of the season.”

Despite leaving out Doyle, Neil’s side were excellent in dismantling Wigan 3-0.

Arbenit Xhemajli came into the side and did well replacing Doyle, with Jack believing that rotation will help Doyle further down the line.

“Bringing in Arbenit Xhemajli, who played brilliantly at the weekend, gives us a different element and a chance to rest Doyle,” Jack continued. “He needs it. A rest will bring him back a stronger, better more physical player.

“It’s what’s needed at this stage of his career. He can’t be expected to play a full season.”

The Verdict

Rotation is vitally important in a demanding EFL season, particularly with younger players like Doyle.

Asking him to play through a 46 game season, completing 90 minutes every week, is a big ask for someone that’s only 18-years-old.

Doyle will be like any footballer in that they want to play, but Neil has a duty to manage his minutes and not burn him out.

It was one of the first things that Neil addressed when he was appointed as manager, managing the minutes of his younger players. He’s stayed true to his word.

