There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of Charlie Cresswell at the moment.

The Leeds United defender has struggled for game time since making his return from Elland Road in the summer.

He has found himself as a secondary option in Daniel Farke’s side, making just four appearances in the league for the Yorkshire outfit.

The 21-year-old could seek a loan move in January, with a number of Championship sides all eyeing a move for the defender, including Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town.

However, it remains to be seen whether Leeds can be convinced to sanction a deal for the centre-back as the team pushes for promotion to the Premier League.

Carlton Palmer: “Difficult situation for Daniel Farke”

Carlton Palmer believes that Leeds are in a difficult position with Cresswell, as he does provide defensive cover that could be important in the second half of the season.

However, he has claimed that a move to Middlesbrough in January might be the best next step for the player at this stage of his career as it would guarantee him regular playing time.

“Daniel Farke has repeatedly said Leeds won’t allow Charlie Cresswell to go out on loan,” Palmer told Football League World.

“There is plenty of interest for Charlie.

“Boro, Stoke, Ipswich, Rangers to name a few.

“It’s a very difficult situation for Daniel Farke.

“They’re going into the second half of the season, they’re challenging for promotion, they want to get automatic promotion, and they can’t afford to let a player out of Cresswell’s ability should they pick up any injuries.

“Unfortunately for Cresswell, he needs game time and wants to be playing after his successful loan spell last season.

“Middlesbrough, he would automatically go straight into their side given the injury crisis they’ve got in the central defensive areas.

“Ipswich are flying at the moment, going for promotion to the Premier League but it’s highly unlikely they’d let Cresswell go to a rival in their own league.

“Who would fit the bill for him? I would assume right now Boro would be the best fit for him because given what [Michael] Carrick did last season, they could push on and end up in the play-offs again this season.”

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The gap to seventh place Hull City is nine points after the first 26 games.

Next up for Farke’s side is a clash with Peterborough United in the FA Cup on 7 January.

Cresswell going on loan makes most sense

If Leeds are worried about defensive cover then surely someone could be signed to help pad out Farke’s squad.

Having a young player sat on the bench is not good for their development and Cresswell needs to be playing.

Boro would be a logical next destination for him as he would receive regular playing time, and Carrick has proven that he works well with younger players.

That could prove a really smart move that benefits all parties.