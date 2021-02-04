‘He needs a long-term project’ – Aston Villa figure under consideration for EFL vacancy: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

AFC Bournemouth have begun their search for Jason Tindall’s replacement after sacking him earlier in the week.

Tindall had overseen a worrying streak of form that has left Bournemouth clinging onto their place in the top-six heading into the final third of the season.

As per the Daily Mail, John Terry has emerged as a contender for the job.

Terry, 40, is currently serving as Dean Smith’s assistant at Aston Villa. However, he’s yet to take the plunge into management himself.

Would he be a good appointment, then?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

I think Terry is always going to be linked with these type of jobs whilst he’s assistant at Villa, but I don’t think this would be a good appointment to be honest.

Whilst Terry may have learnt a lot from Dean Smith during his time at Villa, getting him to go in, pick Bournemouth up and win promotion either via the top-two or the play-offs would be a massive ask in his first managerial role.

I think getting promoted to the Premier League is a big priority for Bournemouth this season, especially given the type of wages they have on the books, and I don’t think Terry is quite ready for that sort of task just yet.

I think he needs a long-term project, whereas this job would give him very little time to build his squad and fully prepare.

Sam Rourke

It’s become quite clear that John Terry is keen to become a number one soon, and Bournemouth could just be a great first step for him.

The former Chelsea captain has all the qualities and attributes that suggest he was it takes to become a top-class manager, and whilst he has no experience of being a number one, we’ve seen the success that the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney have had.

Of course, for Bournemouth appointing someone like Terry is somewhat of a gamble as it’s seemingly imperative that the Cherries achieve promotion this term with the financial ramifications quite clear if they remain a second tier side.

Terry knows what it takes to aid getting a team out of the Championship and played a key role alongside Dean Smith in getting the Villans back to the top-flight, and that sort of experience will be exactly what Bournemouth need to be looking for.

Ultimately, Terry would be expected to hit the ground running straight away and expectations would be high on him delivering at the Vitality.

One thing you feel Terry certainly could improve is Bournemouth’s ‘quiet’ dressing room with Woodgate coming out and saying it’s the quietest dressing room he’s ever seen.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Bournemouth players ever score a goal at Dean Court?

1 of 18 Jordon Ibe Yes No

Ned Holmes

There’s no doubt that the former England captain would take it but it’s a gamble for the Cherries.

Terry’s been working under Dean Smith at Aston Villa for a while now and their ascent over the last few years will have been hugely beneficial for him as a coach.

However, this looks like a pivotal season for Bournemouth, who have managed to keep most of their Premier League squad together as they look to bounce back up.

As the parachute payments start to run dry, things are going to be more difficult for them, which makes this season and this appointment all the more important.

Terry was revered as a player and his role at Villa suggests he’s a good coach but it’s still a risk for Bournemouth to bet on him leading them to promotion.

Would a more experienced head not be the better bet for the end of the 2020/21 campaign?