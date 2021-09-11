‘He must take all blame’, ‘Never learns from his mistakes’ – These Reading fans point the finger at one man following collapse v QPR

It looked as though Reading were going to achieve a second league win of the season for much of the second half against Queens Park Rangers this afternoon, but a late collapse meant the spoils were shared at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals have had a poor start to the campaign with their only victory coming against Preston North End, with the rest of their matches ending up in losses.

They were behind once again early on and it was a self-inflicted blow as Michael Morrison put the ball into his own net, but the brilliance of John Swift turned things round.

The attacking midfielder equalised on 35 minutes, gave his side the lead after 64 minutes and then 13 minutes later he plundered in his hat-trick.

Unfortunately for Reading fans though things haven’t been quite simple with them recently and it proved to be the case again, with Andre Gray’s 79th minute effort making things nervy.

And then in the first minute of stoppage time, Stefan Johansen found the back of the net to break the hosts’ hearts – a familiar feeling of disappointment for supporters.

Reading fans seemed to be pointing the finger at one person only for their failure to see the game out and that is manager Veljko Paunovic, with his decision to withdraw striker George Puscas for defender Tom Holmes causing a bit of a stir.

Can we just let pauno go now? — PaunoOutTime (@JakeSamuel23) September 11, 2021

Swifty deserves better than pauno ffs — ᴀ (@Arch33s) September 11, 2021

Doesn't matter who you are. Throwing a 2 goal lead at home is an absolute disgrace. But I'm sure Pauno is gonna do his usual thing.. — Scott Meaden (@MeadenvTheWorld) September 11, 2021

It’s time, I’m sorry, but his tactics are backwards, I wasn’t at the game today, but listening on the audio? Every goal sounded the same, and it’s another 3 conceded in a game. Yes defenders are at fault as well, but pauno needs to either change tactics or get the sack — PaunoOutTime (@JakeSamuel23) September 11, 2021

Absolutely taken a draw before the start, but you simply have to see the game out at 3-1, we’re at home ffs. Big big question marks over Pauno’s management 🤬 #readingfc — Paulo (@Paulo_1871) September 11, 2021

I’m Pauno out. This defence is awful — Micah (@1871M1C4H) September 11, 2021

Predictable….does Pauno ever manage a game properly. #readingfc — Royals Stu (@RoyalStu1871) September 11, 2021

Today's result proves whar a bad manager Paunovic is ! #readingfc — Neil Palmer (@neilpalmerphoto) September 11, 2021

Sorry, I've backed his poor record for long enough. Paunovic has to go — Mathew White (@Mathewjwhite) September 11, 2021

Predictable. Go defensive and then concede. Paunovic never learns from his mistakes. It happens so many times — Luke (@Luke1871_) September 11, 2021

Pauno lost that game with his stupid substitution. He must take all blame. — cornwall royal (@cornwallfox) September 11, 2021