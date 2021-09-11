Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Reading

‘He must take all blame’, ‘Never learns from his mistakes’ – These Reading fans point the finger at one man following collapse v QPR

Published

1 hour ago

on

It looked as though Reading were going to achieve a second league win of the season for much of the second half against Queens Park Rangers this afternoon, but a late collapse meant the spoils were shared at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals have had a poor start to the campaign with their only victory coming against Preston North End, with the rest of their matches ending up in losses.

They were behind once again early on and it was a self-inflicted blow as Michael Morrison put the ball into his own net, but the brilliance of John Swift turned things round.

The attacking midfielder equalised on 35 minutes, gave his side the lead after 64 minutes and then 13 minutes later he plundered in his hat-trick.

20 quiz questions about Reading FC’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20

Stoke City 3-2 Reading: What was the score at half-time in this game?

Unfortunately for Reading fans though things haven’t been quite simple with them recently and it proved to be the case again, with Andre Gray’s 79th minute effort making things nervy.

And then in the first minute of stoppage time, Stefan Johansen found the back of the net to break the hosts’ hearts – a familiar feeling of disappointment for supporters.

Reading fans seemed to be pointing the finger at one person only for their failure to see the game out and that is manager Veljko Paunovic, with his decision to withdraw striker George Puscas for defender Tom Holmes causing a bit of a stir.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘He must take all blame’, ‘Never learns from his mistakes’ – These Reading fans point the finger at one man following collapse v QPR

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: