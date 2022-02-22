“He might leave” – Barnsley fan pundit makes admission about Callum Styles’ future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley’s hopes of achieving survival in the Championship suffered a massive blow at the weekend as they lost further ground on Reading.

Whilst the Tykes were unable to prevent Coventry City from scoring a late winner in their showdown, the Royals managed to seal a 3-2 victory over Preston North End.

As a result of this triumph, Reading moved nine points clear of Barnsley in the second-tier standings.

Although there are still plenty of games left to be played this season, Poya Asbaghi’s side will need to pick up victories on a regular basis if they are to have any chance of avoiding relegation to the third-tier.

Barnsley’s current squad is likely to be altered significantly in the upcoming transfer window if they do drop down to League One.

One of the individuals who could potentially move on to pastures new is Callum Styles who has previously linked with a move to Celtic in December.

After providing eight direct goal contributions in the Championship last season, Styles has failed to reach the same heights during the current campaign as he has only scored once in 32 appearances for the Tykes.

Set to enter the final year of his contract this summer, the 21-year-old could be sold by Barnsley if interest emerges from elsewhere.

Making reference to Styles, FLW’s Barnsley Fan Pundit Joe Beardsall has admitted that he believes that the midfielder might leave the club later this year despite the fact that he has struggled for consistency this season.

Speaking to FLW, Beardsall said: “Do I expect Callum Styles to leave if Barnsley are relegated?

“I think if you had asked me if Callum Styles would be playing in League One at any time after last season’s performances, I would have probably had a little bit of a laugh and said no way, Jose – that lad’s heading straight to the Premier League, he’s absolute top quality.

“But based on this season, it has been completely different for him, I think he’s just really been hit with a lack of confidence, he does not look like his old self of last season.

“You know, he was hitting shots last season and everything, he was like a wizard, everything was just flying in the top corner, it was absolutely incredible, you’re thinking this lad’s going to be playing for a top Premier League club in a couple of years’ time.

“But it has been a massive decline this season and we know that there is a great player in there but he’s just not playing to his best.

“So whether people will look at it as just a season where he has been playing in a team really lacking confidence and quality and just think you know what, just maybe we can get him on the cheap this summer.

“I think the one thing I can say about our owners, there’s a lot of negatives and a lot of criticism that is coming their way quite rightly but they don’t seem to allow players to leave easily, we have kept most of the squad from last summer together so I’ve got to give them a little bit of credit for that.

“Not much credit as they have not giving us the chance to stay up this season on top of that so if he does go I doubt it will be as cheap as chips, I think someone will still have to pay a decent amount but we probably are going to have to sell some players this summer to offset the cost of relegation.

“So yes, he might leave.

“He’s not been at his best, I want to seem him back to his best because I know there’s a player in there but at the minute he probably needs a bit of tough love and a kick up the backside as it’s definitely not been his best season and he’s certainly gone missing this season after what has been an incredible two seasons for him in the last couple of years.

“So I want to see him back to his best, wish him all the best if he was to move on but I hope he stays with Barnsley and proves to us that he is the player we know he is and gets us back to the Championship at the first time of asking because that shows really character to stick with a team when you’ve had to go through a really difficult period.

“That would be my hope, but we’ll see what happens.”