‘He might feel the time is right to move on’ – Sunderland man attracting fresh transfer interest: The verdict

Peterborough United are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady according to The Sun on Sunday (16th May 2021, page 59).

McGeady is out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, and it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll extend his stay at the Stadium of Light.

The Irishman has been with Sunderland since 2017, having previously played for the likes of Everton and Celtic.

His future with Lee Johnson’s side could depend on whether they win promotion into the Championship this term, with the Black Cats set to take on Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final later this month.

A move to Peterborough United could tempt McGeady, with Darren Ferguson’s side recently winning promotion into the second-tier themselves.

We ask our Football League World writers to see what they make of Peterborough’s interest in signing McGeady, and whether they can see him leaving Sunderland this summer or not.

Toby Wilding:

I think it all depends on the outcome of Sunderland’s play-off campaign in all honesty.

McGeady has previously suggested this season that he would be open to extending his stay at The Stadium of Light beyond the end of this season, and winning promotion to the Championship would boost both parties chances of coming to an agreement.

If however, the Black Cats do miss out on promotion, then the fact that Peterborough have already guaranteed their place in the second-tier for next season, is something that you could see open up the prospect of a move elsewhere for the Irishman.

At 35-years-old, McGeady is probably approaching the latter stages of his career, so he may want to get another chance at the Championship while he still can, meaning that if Sunderland do miss out on promotion, I could see a move such as this happening, particularly with the financial boost over the Black Cats that Peterborough would enjoy with their rise up the divisions.

Jordan Rushworth:

This is a difficult one and Aiden McGeady has a massive decision to make on his future in the summer. A few months ago before Lee Johnson took over at Sunderland the attacker’s future looked destined to be well away from the Stadium of Light.

However, now he has once again become arguably their most important player, certainly from a creative perspective. McGeady is vital to the way that the Black Cats attack under Johnson and a lot of their good work in the final third comes through his quality on the ball. Therefore losing him would be a massive blow for the Black Cats in terms of their hopes for next season.

Even at the age of 35, McGeady is a player that just seems to be a class above League One. Therefore, a move to Peterborough who are already guaranteed to be in the championship next term might be something that appeals to him. So, it could all come down to whether Sunderland are promoted themselves via the play-offs.

McGeady is someone that Sunderland should do all they can to try and keep hold of. However, he might feel the time is right to move on should they miss out on promotion.

Jacob Potter:

It’s surely going to depend on which division Sunderland are playing their football in next season.

McGeady has played an important role in the club’s bid for promotion into the Championship this term, and if they fall short in their efforts to return to the second-tier this season, then I fear he’ll look to move on.

At the age of 35, you would imagine that he’ll be eager for another shot in the Championship in the near future, and if he can’t achieve that with Sunderland, then you couldn’t blame him for not renewing his contract with Lee Johnson’s side.

Peterborough United are a team that are heading in the right direction, and he could be a useful addition for them next season, and his experience will certainly come in handy for Darren Ferguson’s side.

It’ll be an interesting few weeks ahead to see what the future holds for McGeady though, that’s for certain.