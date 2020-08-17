‘He might be part of a wider plan’ – Barnsley weigh up transfer move for 25-year-old:

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley are considering making a move for Walsall forward Josh Gordon, as per the Daily Mail.

Millwall and Preston are also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old who scored 12 goals for the League Two side last season, before the curtailment that suspended play in the fourth tier.

The Saddlers are prepared to listen to offers of around £250,000 for the striker, and the Tykes are among those weighing up launching a bid for the striker.

So, would Gordon be a good addition to Gerhard Struber’s Barnsley? Do they need him?

The team here at FLW have their say…

George Harbey

I believe that this would be a shrewd signing for Barnsley and it’s the type of addition they usually look to make.

I really rate Gordon as a player and he’s found his clinical touch in front of goal now. 12 goals is a decent record for the 25-year-old, but 9 goals in League Two does suggest that the Championship could be too much of a step-up at this moment in time.

Gordon is a player with huge potential, though, and Gerhard Struber is the type of manager to get the best out of him, as he has managed to do so with the likes of Clarke Odour, Elliot Simeos and Callum Styles.

Gordon would be another exciting, lively option for the Austrian manager to choose from going forward, and at the age of 25, he is definitely at the stage now where he can kick on after a decent season and make a name for himself.

He is able to play anywhere across the front-line, and I think he has the attributes that would help him thrive in the Championship under a decent manager like Struber, who likes to play attacking, high-tempo football.

Ned Holmes

I can’t say I’m particularly convinced by this one if I’m honest. We know that Barnsley don’t have a huge budget, particularly given the current global situation but I think they can be a little more ambitious than this. The 25-year-old is something of a fairytale story having come through non-league to join Leicester City before making the move to Walsall. I do think they could do with adding to their forward options but I’m not sure that Gordon is the right man for the Tykes. I’m not sure he’s Championship quality and I think that should be Barnsley’s top priority as they look to prepare their squad for another season at this level. Survival looks likely to be their main aim again and I’m not sure signing Gordon helps them accomplish that. Alfie Burns It’s an interesting link and, as we saw last summer and in January, it’s the type of deal that Barnsley like to get done. However, is it the right signing ahead of a second season in the Championship or are Barnsley being a bit naïve not chasing a deal for players with more experience? At the start of the summer, I was convinced Barnsley would go for experience to complement what was already in Struber’s squad and Gordon doesn’t really stand out as a player that fits that bill. Of course, he might be part of a wider plan this summer and there wouldn’t be too much pressure on the 25-year-old, but I’d be focusing on other players right now. This could be more of an ‘icing on the cake’ signing.