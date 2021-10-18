‘He might be a bit wary’ – Assessing Gary Rowett’s situation at Millwall: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall fell to a 2-0 defeat at The Den against Luton Town on Saturday, with The Lions losing by more than a single goal for the first time this Championship season.

Harry Cornick scored early in each half to put Luton into a two-goal advantage and could have perhaps added a third after a good spell of pressure after the forward’s brace.

Jed Wallace was denied from the penalty spot with 10 minutes remaining, following Kal Naismith’s handball, but The Lions were unable to create anything else that was clear-cut.

The Lions sit in 14th place, and whilst they went into the clash with The Hatters unbeaten in their last seven, fans were left unhappy at the final whistle.

It appears that the manner of the defeat and the lack of aggression and positivity are the leading concerns when it comes to Millwall at present.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Rowett’s position at Millwall…

Marcus Ally

No. Rowett has consistently got every last drop out of this Lions squad that, if you take Jed Wallace out of it, would have been fighting a relegation battle in recent seasons. Rowett has enabled them to over-perform and even flirt with the play-off places in his time in charge.

Millwall were unbeaten in six before Saturday’s loss to Luton Town and are still just five points off of the play-off places. Rowett is doing one of the best jobs in the second tier at the moment and any questions over his credentials as Millwall manager should be batted off immediately.

It will be interesting to see how the Lions get on if Jed Wallace does leave the club in January, then the larger tests will come for Rowett having to reinvent their attacking contingent.

Adam Jones

Not yet.

Millwall seem to have a major problem turning draws into wins so far this season, although they did manage to claim recent wins over Bristol City and Barnsley by a one-goal margin.

The main source of concern for them is the fact none of their scorelines have been convincing – and you just feel Rowett needs to get more out of his attackers if he wants to lift the London-based side up the table.

It would also be interesting to see what happens if they lost Jed Wallace, because he has been a key player again this term and you could definitely see them struggling without him.

His potential failure to get the best out of others could cost him his job at some point if they struggle without Wallace, so this is definitely a situation to keep an eye on. But at this stage, it doesn’t look as though he’s anywhere near the exit door at the moment.

Charlie Gregory

Gary Rowett hasn’t had the best of times so far this season but I’m not sure now is the best time to sack him or that he may be in genuine trouble.

The board (and fans) are bound to start looking at the table with a bit of worry as they start to drop down it but up until the Luton game, they were unbeaten in their last seven fixtures in the league. Some of them were draws – and they can’t just keep picking up single points all season and hope they survive – but the performances to go with the result was bright at times. They’ve even held high-flying West Brom and Coventry to draws too.

Based on how he has fared so far, I think he might be a bit wary of how he is going and how the next couple of fixtures go but I wouldn’t say he is in as much trouble as someone like Mick McCarthy.

If he can get more goals in the side from up front and start turning those stalemates in to wins, then they’ll be looking up the table not down it and Rowett should be ok.

It’s just whether he can do that – but right now, I think it’s worth sticking with him.