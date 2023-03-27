An image of Sunderland defender Dan Ballard while on international duty for Northern Ireland has caught the attention of supporters, who are praising him for his touching gesture.

Michael O'Neill's side beat San Marino 2-0 in their first Euro 2024 qualifier last week but suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Finland at Windsor Park yesterday thanks to Benjamin Kallman's goal just before the half-hour.

Ballard started both games, earning his 17th and 18th caps for his country, but it is the 23-year-old's touching gesture ahead of kick-off that has turned heads.

An image has emerged of the centre-back wearing the same noise-cancelling headphones as his mascot in a move to make him feel more comfortable and promote inclusivity.

Northern Ireland shared the image on their Twitter and it has quickly caught the attention of supporters, who have heaped praise on Ballard for the touching gesture...