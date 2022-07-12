“He may have to settle” – Huddersfield Town set to strike deal with EFL star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are set to add AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni to the squad, as per a report from London News Online.

The 21-year-old, who has been the subject of many rejected bids early on in this transfer window, had been a target at Luton Town and Sunderland too.

Scoring 12 goals in League One last time out, and adding a further five assists, the young midfielder was a bright spark in a dim season for the London club.

With Huddersfield now under Danny Schofield’s stewardship, following Carlos Corberan’s departure, it remains to be seen if the Terriers will be able to mount another serious promotion push.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Rudoni and whether he could push on and emerge as a regular starter at the John Smith’s Stadium next season…

Adam Jones

His versatility will certainly benefit his chances.

Danel Sinani’s return to Norwich City could mean he forces his way into the starting lineup straight away, though Sorba Thomas and Duane Holmes could keep him out of the 11 at first.

With Pipa leaving though, that could enable Thomas to move to right wing-back, opening up a starting spot for Rudoni.

Looking at their central midfield situation, the departure of Lewis O’Brien would leave the AFC Wimbledon man with big shoes to fill if he was to take up O’Brien’s role.

Injuries may also come into play before the start of the season, so he has every chance of being one of the first names on the teamsheet, though a lot will depend on Schofield’s system.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

The potential is certainly there to do so.

At just 21-years-old, the central midfielder has more than proven himself at League One level, starring in a relegated AFC Wimbledon side last term.

A goal threat from midfield, Rudoni scored 12 goals in the third-tier last season, as well as registering five assists.

Whilst he may not come in and be a starter right away, given time to adapt, and the versatility he possesses – with the ability to play on the left, right, and centrally, – it certainly isn’t unthinkable that he could emerge as a starter at Huddersfield sooner rather than later.

He will be an exciting option for the Terriers this season, that’s for sure.

Declan Harte

Rudoni is coming off the back of a great individual season with Wimbledon in League One, scoring 12 goals in a side which was relegated to the fourth tier.

It could be argued that he is now ready to step up to the Championship and Huddersfield could be a good landing spot for him.

The recent managerial change at the Terriers has led to some unknowns about the team, but they should still be a very solid side going into the new campaign.

The midfielder is comfortable getting forward, which could make him a good long-term replacement should Lewis O’Brien depart this summer.

Rudoni has the talent to earn his way into the team, although he may have to settle for starting out as a squad player once the season gets underway before earning his place in the team on a more regular basis.