‘He matures like fine wine’ – Alex Tettey’s future at Norwich City: Fan’s Voice

Things are looking good for Norwich City right now.

Sitting top of the Championship table, seven points clear of the play-off places, the Canaries look to be in a strong position to immediately secure promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Regardless of whether or not they do that however, Norwich will have a big decision to make over a number of their senior players this summer, with several set to see their contracts at Carrow Road expire at the end of this season.

One such player who finds himself in that position, is midfielder Alex Tettey.

Since joining Norwich from Rennes back in the summer of 2012, Tettey has made a total of 258 appearances in all competitions for the club, twice helping them to promotion to the Premier League.

However, game time has been harder to come by this season, with the 34-year-old starting just four league games so far, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.

Here, Football League World’s Norwich City fan pundit, Fred Garratt-Stanley, has been discussing whether he expects Tettey to leave the club in the summer, or be offered a new deal to extend his stay at Carrow Road.

He said: During his spell in Norfolk, Alex Tettey has repeatedly shown that he matures like fine wine.

While the impressiveness of Oli Skipp has limited his game time this season, he is still a crucial squad member who offers a wealth of experience and clear leadership skills.

If we do gain promotion, I believe this know-how will come in very handy in the Premier League. Therefore, I’d be keen to see him offered another one-year contract extension.

In his occasional appearances, he consistently proves he still has the quality to contribute.

Given his importance at the club, I don’t think there’s any harm in keeping him on at least another year.

Our Verdict

I do think it could make sense for Norwich to retain Tettey beyond the end of this season.

It is worth remembering that Skipp is only on loan from Tottenham, and as yet there is no guarantee that he will be back at Carrow Road next season, given Spurs may be keen to use him themselves now following his impressive recent performances.

The Canaries would obviously need some cover in the centre of midfield were that to be the case, and Tettey would certainly help to provide that for them.

Indeed, it is also worth noting that given how long he has been at the club, Tettey will no doubt be a hugely popular figure among both the squad, and the club’s fanbase.

As a result, it could help to keep him around for that reason as well given the lift it could offer the club, and you do feel as though his experience and leadership could help Norwich behind the scenes if they do make a return to the Premier League next season.