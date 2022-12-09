“He makes me look good..” – Oli McBurnie highlights “unbelievable” Sheffield United player

Sheffield United duo Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye have been in incredible form this season with the pair bagging 18 goals between them in the Championship this season.

It’s been an excellent start to the season for both players who are showing their best form for the Blades and have become the most potent strike partnership in the division.

There were fears that both players could be unavailable for the first game back after the World Cup break against Huddersfield Town with McBurnie recovering from a hernia op and Ndiaye returning from his involvement in Qatar.

With Heckingbottom confirming that both players had been involved in full training, it’s likely they will return to action for the Blades in some capacity at the weekend.

With the return to league action getting closer, it left McBurnie excited about the prospect of linking up with Ndiaye once again, telling The Examiner: “He’s unbelievable and a joy to play with. I have said it before. He makes me look good a lot of the time because I will give him the ball and he will go and do something crazy with it.

“I am really enjoying playing with him. He’s been really good. When me and him are at it we are right up there in the division to cause anyone problems.”

Both players are enjoying their breakout campaigns for the Blades for various reasons. for Ndiaye, he’s hitting his potential after making his debut last season and with McBurnie, he’s displaying his best form at the club since his big-money move from Swansea three years ago.

With the goals they’ve scored and the impact they’ve had on the seasons so far, McBurnie is absolutely spot on with his assessment of the partnership and the devastation they can cause to the rest of the Championship.

The Verdict

The duo have been in excellent form this season and have been relentless in their approaches to games. Take away the goals, and what they’ve contributed defensively to the team has been exceptional.

Their high press sets Sheffield United on their way in games and they’re a key reason as to why the Blades are competing so high in the table.

If fit, they will be the best striker partnership in the division and if their form continues, they could be one of the best the Championship has seen.