Highlights Slobodan Tedic, a young striker signed by Man City in 2020, has been overlooked and has yet to make an appearance for the first team or the development squad.

Despite limited playing time and an ankle injury, Tedic impressed during his loan spell at Barnsley in the 2022-23 season, showing potential for success over a full campaign.

Tedic's playing time at Charlton Athletic will depend on the club's new manager and competition from other strikers, but a partnership with Alfie May could be an option.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With a plethora of young talents within their system, it's easy for some Man City players to get lost within the shuffle at the Etihad Stadium.

And for Citizens supporters that don't have quite as watchful an eye on under-21's matters, they may not know anything about their striker Slobodan Tedic.

City signed the Serbian striker in 2020 from Cukaricki, but he is yet to make an appearance for the first-team - in-fact he has never even featured for the club's development squad either.

Powerful striker Tedic, who stands at 6 ft 3 in, has been out on multiple loan deals since signing at City, with stints at PEC Zwolle for two years and in August 2022, he got his chance to play in England with Barnsley.

The 23-year-old did not feature much in League One for the Tykes in his first couple of months as he flickered between being an unused substitute and not even in the squad at all.

And in November 2022, despite only playing eight times in all competitions up until that point, Tedic suffered an ankle injury which kept him out of action for the best part of three months.

Returning in February 2023, Tedic was mainly utilised as a substitute from thereon in but he did score three times in the run-in to the play-offs, where he started in all three matches in the semi-finals and the final at Wembley against Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite only scoring four goals across the 2022-23 season, Tedic clearly impressed other clubs as on transfer deadline day last week, he secured himself another loan stint at an English club when managerless Charlton Athletic swooped for his services on a season-long deal.

Is Slobodan Tedic a good signing for Charlton?

Having seen enough of him in the 2022-23 season whilst on loan at Oakwell, FLW's Barnsley fan pundit Andy Symcox believes that despite not always getting lucky enough when it came to fitness, Tedic showed enough to prove he can be a success over the course of a full campaign.

And whilst Barnsley didn't go back for him, Andy is happy enough for him to succeed at another League One club - presumably just as long as he doesn't down the Tykes in the process!

"I'm really pleased that Slobodan Tedic has signed for Charlton on loan," Andy said when speaking to Football League World.

"He started his league career with us on loan from Man City and despite being injured for a good part of the season with us, when he was fit and able to play he made a difference - he had something different to what we had already.

"So, for Charlton fans, I think they will find that he is a good signing for them - I hope he does really well and I wish him all the very best."

Will Slobodan Tedic start regularly at Charlton?

The amount that Tedic will play at Charlton will firstly depend on what manager they decide to hire to replace Dean Holden.

He does have comptetition though for places at the top end of the pitch, especially as the club's marquee signing came in the form of a forward in Cheltenham Town's Alfie May, who is a proven League One goalscorer.

Starlet Miles Leaburn, who is of a similar physical profile to Tedic, is also competition and Chuks Aneke is still there too, although he continues to be plagued by fitness issues.

Daniel Kanu is another striker who has been coming through the ranks and has been given a chance, but the fact that Leaburn has only just returned from injury should perhaps give Tedic an immediate chance alongside May, potentially combining for a little and large partnership.