“He looks so at home..” – Middlesbrough fan pundit delivers Chuba Akpom verdict

Middlesbrough managed to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to five games last weekend by securing a 2-1 victory over Luton Town at the Riverside Stadium.

Chuba Akpom once again provided an attacking threat for Boro as he scored the club’s equaliser in the first-half of this aforementioned fixture.

The forward has experienced a renaissance this season as he is now a key member of the club’s starting eleven.

After only scoring five goals in 38 Championship appearances during the 2020/21 campaign, Akpom spent the majority of the previous term on loan at PAOK.

Since returning to Boro, Akpom has managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in the second-tier while he has also chipped in with one assist in the 15 games that he has participated in.

Making reference to Akpom, FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt has admitted that the sheer level of the forward’s resurgence has been a surprise.

Speaking to FLW, Malt said: “I’m not surprised at Chuba Akpom’s re-emergence necessarily, at least not on the surface of it, because I did think that he was an option to come in and chip in with five or six goals.

“However, he’s one goal off double figures and I think that’s where the surprise is, the sheer level of this resurgence.

“I’m also surprised at his playing performance as he’s playing in a withdrawn striker role, almost that number 10 position and he’s thriving so much.

“He looks so at home there, both in terms of the technical ability to be able to dribble past players and carry the ball from those areas of midfield, or deep attack should we say and also the physicality.

“The raw physical attributes of him, holding the ball up, out-muscling players and his ability to carry the ball forward, that’s probably the most pleasant surprise of them all.

“He’s performing so well and massive credit to Michael Carrick for that as he saw something in training that told him to play Chuba in that position and both of them are reaping the rewards from it.”

The Verdict

After initially making a relatively positive start to the season, Akpom has taken his performances to new heights since returning from injury in October.

Particularly impressive during the six games that Carrick has overseen, the forward has provided six direct goal contributions during this particular period.

With Middlesbrough set to take on Burnley this weekend, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Akpom causes all kinds of issues for Vincent Kompany’s side at Turf Moor.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.00 in the Championship, the forward could go on to play a key role in helping Boro maintain a push for a play-off place if he maintains his consistency.