“He looks like he is playing football on a playground” – QPR fan shares glowing verdict on influential player

Picking up 18 points from their first 11 Championship games of the season, QPR currently sit in sixth place in the second-tier standings.

It has been a strong start by Mark Warburton’s side, who will be hoping to mount a promotion challenge this season, after a summer of excellent recruitment.

Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen have added expertise and experience to the squad since making their moves permanent this summer, whilst Sam McCallum and Moses Odubajo provide real attacking threat from the wing-back roles.

However, one player who has been seriously impressing at the start of this season, and has not just recently arrived in West London, is Ilias Chair.

During a recent FLW TV QPR fan takeover show, Ash Rose shared his glowing verdict on how the Moroccan international has started this campaign: “When Chair is in full flow as he has been in the last couple of games and in full form, he is a delight to watch.

“He had big shoes to fill when Eze left and he was given the number 10 shirt and given that role of creative freedom, being one of the key creators.

“Like any player, it has taken him a little bit of time to get used to that role and own that role, but I think this season, and considering the last couple of games, I really feel like he is finding his feet.”

The verdict

Chair has stepped in and is filling the creative void that Eze left admirably, and whilst he is probably playing within a better team than when Eze was with The R’s, he is still managing to shine.

The Moroccan international is a player who can go on to big things in his career, as he brings a lot of desirable attributes to the attacking roles he is deployed in.

Chair’s flair and ability in the final third also helps the front three, and when Chris Willock is also providing a similar service, it is hard for the opposition to nullify the threat.

QPR are scoring lots of goals, and that is not just because of the forwards. It is also because of the influence of players like Chair and Willock.