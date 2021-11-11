‘He looks like a real talent’ – Conor Washington delivers verdict on Nottingham Forest forward

17-year-old Dale Taylor was perhaps a surprise inclusion when he was named as part of Ian Baraclough’s Northern Ireland squad for the latest set of international fixtures.

The young forward, who is yet to make a first-team appearance at Nottingham Forest, made the move to the Championship club in the summer of 2020.

He has since gone on to sign a professional contract with The Reds and is certainly an exciting talent for Forest fans to keep a close eye on as he progresses.

Within the Northern Ireland camp, vastly experienced EFL forward Conor Washington has been extremely impressed from what he has seen from the young forward thus far, telling Belfast Live: “I think he’s got a really bright future and I’ve been really impressed with him to be honest.

“He looks very accomplished as a footballer which is not something you often say about a 17-year-old.

“I probably expected him to be a little more raw than he is, but he looks like a real talent. He’s also a good size for a 17-year-old.

“His movement and finishing looks quality but the biggest standout so far is that he looks very sure of himself at this level and around these players.”

The verdict

Taylor has a bright future ahead of him, and his inclusion in the Northern Ireland squad speaks volumes about what Forest fans can come to expect of him in the near future.

Whether he sees minutes on the pitch during this international break remains to be seen, but training in and amongst a group full of experience, and with players who have gone on to play Premier League football, will do lots for his confidence.

There has been a lot of positive comments and faith put into the young forward and this whole experience will improve him as a player.