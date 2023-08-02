Highlights Coventry City is actively seeking to replace Viktor Gyökeres' goal-scoring contributions and is looking to sign Antalyaspor forward Haji Wright for an initial €9m fee.

Wright has a strong goal-scoring record, registering 15 league goals in 28 outings last season in the Turkish top-flight and has previous experience with clubs like Schalke and VVV-Venlo.

Coventry fans are hopeful that Wright's physical presence and goal-scoring potential can help fill the gap left by Gyökeres and contribute to their promotion campaign.

Coventry City continue to spend as they look to replace Viktor Gyökeres’ goals.

The departure of Gyökeres leaves question marks over where Coventry will turn to for goals this campaign with the Swedish striker scoring 21 times in the Championship last term as they narrowly missed out on promotion via the play-off final, the only player for the Sky Blues to hit double figures with Gustavo Hamer scoring nine from midfield.

The eight-figure club record fee has allowed Coventry to be ambitious in the market, the signings of full-back Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas from Burnley and Japanese international Tatsuhiro Sakamoto all commanding respectable fees.

The biggest move of the window, however, is the signing of forward Ellis Simms, the Everton man who is expected to pick up the goal-scoring mantle alongside long-serving forward Matt Godden.

However, as claimed by journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Coventry are looking to add further quality in the frontline with the signing of Antalyaspor forward Haji Wright for an initial €9m fee. A medical is now scheduled for the move, as reported by Andy Turner of Coventry Live.

Rumours have soon reached the Midlands with Coventry fans eager to find out more about their potentially new star striker.

Who is Haji Wright and what do we make of the rumours?

The 25-year-old registered 15 league goals last campaign in the Turkish top-flight in 28 outings, helping his side narrowly avoid relegation.

Wright has enjoyed previous spells across the continent, including Schalke, VVV-Venlo and Danish side Sønderjyske before moving to Turkey.

The US international has since represented his nation since enjoying his time in front of the goal the previous two seasons, recording another double-figure tally last season with 14 goals from just 21 starts.

With the need to replace goals a top priority, FLW's Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood is intrigued by the rumours coming out of Turkey and is hopeful of confirming the deal.

He said: “It looks really legit, the people who started the rumour originally, some people are calling them the Turkish Fabrizio Romano - it’s got nearly a million followers, it’s been reported on Turkish TV so I think they’re really legit.

“Obviously we’ve got money to spend from the Gyokeres deal so I think something is going to happen.”

What can Coventry City fans expect from Wright?

While his goal scoring return speaks for itself, standing a 6ft 3, Wright offers a physical presence similar to Gyökeres.

With the signing of Ellis Simms and Wright both commanding significant fees, it is likely Mark Robins will opt for a forward partnership with the likes of Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare providing the creativity in both the channels and from the heart of the midfield.

Coventry fan pundit Neil Littlewood is hopeful he can aid the expected shortfall of goals and be a nuisance for defenders.

He added: ”It’s a big fee which will come with a big expectation from our fans but looking at him, he looks fantastic.

“He’s obviously got international experience with America, he looks a handful - big, strong, physical, looks quite pacey as well for a guy that is 6ft 3 and he’s got bags of potential.

“I’m not sure him and Simms play together, I’m guessing they have to for the money we’re spending on both so I’m intrigued to see how that pans out.

“He looks a real handful and I think he can cause Championship defences some real issues, so I’m excited to see what happens.”

Haji Wright looks set to be an exciting addition as Coventry hope to go one step further and claim promotion back to the top flight.