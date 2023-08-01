This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland will be eager for another top-six finish but an opening day win over recently-promoted Ipswich will be no easy feat.

The Black Cats wasted little time in their quest for a return to the top flight after a six-year absence, scraping a sixth place on the final day. This came just one year on from their promotion from the third-tier, beating Wycombe 2-0 in the play-off final.

Despite not being able to replicate such a feat this time around, with defeat to Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals, Tony Mowbray’s side look rejuvenated and with a point to prove.

Sunderland have focused their attention once again on young talent to ensure a promotion push was not a one-time affair, notably the signings of Jobe Bellingham and PSV defender Jenson Seelt adding talent within the ranks while Championship veteran Bradley Dack reunites with his former manager.

A side looking to replicate such success is Ipswich Town, a fellow youthful side fresh off the back of promotion from League One awash with talent who have been touted as promotion contenders before a ball has been kicked.

One certain player rings familiar with the Sunderland faithful - Nathan Broadhead hoping to be a thorn in his former club’s side in this season opener.

Who is Nathan Broadhead?

The 25-year-old forward, who can operate across the attacking frontline, moved to Suffolk in the new year on a permanent basis after coming through the ranks at Everton.

Limited for game time on Merseyside, the Welsh international enjoyed loan spells across the EFL with the likes of Burton Albion, Wigan Athletic and notably this weekend’s opponents Sunderland.

Broadhead enjoyed a prolific spell in the red and white stripes, recording ten league goals from 15 starts as the Black Cats secured promotion in the 2021-22 season.

The former Everton man opted for a move to the Championship last season but instead of returning to Wearside, Wigan Athletic became his new home before moving permanently to Portman Road.

FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke is wary Broadhead’s return to the Stadium of the Light could prove costly for his side.

He said: “Naturally, as a Sunderland fan, I fear Nathan Broadhead.

“I’ve seen how good he is, he looks amazing for Ipswich, he’s fitting in perfectly in Kieran McKenna’s system, often playing just off the striker in that little number ten role.

“That worries me because we all know the thing about players returning to score against their former clubs and obviously we were in for Broadhead and never quite paid the fee but that slightly worries me.”

What problems could Nathan Broadhead create for Sunderland?

While his goal return at his former club speaks for itself, there is a reason why Ipswich paid the reported £1.5 million fee in the first place.

Needing a five-game run before picking up his first goal for the Tractor Boys, the first in a 2-2 comeback against Sheffield Wednesday, Broadhead needed no reminder as to where the back of the net was for the remainder of the campaign.

Often operating on the left of the attacking unit, he added another seven goals to his tally with four in his last six games with the pressure for promotion mounting in the final run-in.

Arguably more impressive, however, was his ability to create and supply his other goal-hungry teammates, another six assists to his name a personal best at senior level.

George Hirst and club top scorer Conor Chaplin linked up effectively in the final third to produce heavy defeats to League One opposition including 6-0 wins against Charlton Athletic and Exeter City in the final six games.

Are there any dangers for Sunderland within the Ipswich side?

As such, it would be dismissive to say Ipswich are a one-man team as far as Nathan Broadhead is concerned. Like many, Kieran McKenna has been shrewd in the transfer window with George Hirst’s deal made permanent and the arrival of Jack Taylor adding more talent to the heart of the midfield.

Fan pundit Jack, however, is keeping an eye on a certain young star from Chelsea.

He added: “They have also signed Omari Hutchinson, who has always been a really good prospect but never quite done anything, however, he looks like he could have found a home.

Obviously that will be his Ipswich debut, his competitive debut if he does play and I think he could be quite a dangerous player.

“Ipswich overall are a really good team, it’s a really tough first game so it will be interesting to see how that goes.”

A tough test, both sides will be eager to make their League One days a distant memory with attentions firmly set on a return to the Premier League.