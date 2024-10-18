This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley over the years have picked out a few gems that didn't arrive with much hype but turned out to be a fan favourite.

Many players spring to mind of being fan favourites at Turf Moor. Jay Rodriguez, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Barnes, to name a few.

But under the Sean Dyche regime, many players went under the radar where they didn't arrive with much of an expectation, but could always be relied upon when needed.

Dean Marney joined the Clarets in the summer of the 2010/11 season after average stints with Hull City. The midfielder also broke through into Tottenham's first team in the 2003/04 season with some potential.

Marney didn't quite reach the potential expected, but Burnley fans will tell you it didn't matter to them after his eight-season spell in Lancashire.

"He left an absolute legend" - Burnley view on Dean Marney's spell at Turf Moor

FLW's Burnley fan pundit, Nathan Rogers, admired Marney's commitment to the club and believed he left as a cult hero. We asked Nathan: 'Is there a player your club signed with not much hype/fanfare but turned out to be a great signing? If so, who and why?'

Rogers said: "I think the player that came with little to no fanfare, I don't think many Burnley fans can remember the day that he did sign, was Dean Marney.

"He was a journeyman in the Championship, had an early spell at Tottenham, which then led him to working under Sean Dyche at Burnley. He became a cult hero, the fans still sing about him now even though the game has nothing to do with him, and he's been retired for some years.

"He was a midfield general, a non-nonsense type of player, and he'd be able to give you a 7/10 every game, putting effort in for the shirt and for the fans.

"Marney is someone who comes straight to mind who arrived under a cloud of anonymity and fans didn't know much about him, but he left an absolute legend at the football club.

Marney was Sean Dyche's perfect player

Everything aligned for Marney in his time at Burnley. Dyche's system was implemented when he joined in 2012, with Marney becoming his go-to midfielder.

Dean Marney's all-time statistics at Burnley as per Transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Assists Burnley 221 10 17

You could argue he was the origin of Dyche's love of hard-hitting midfielders who always gave a 7/10 performance.

Whilst he wasn't technically talented, he was a vital player for the Clarets during their spell in the Championship, and even carried his nature into the Premier League.

Not only did Marney help Burnley get promoted the first time round in the 2013/14 season, he played a small role in helping them return straight away in the 2015/16 season.

In his final full season for the club, his last goal came against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, albeit in a 2-1 defeat for the Clarets, but it was a sensational strike.

Marney's legacy at the Clarets will be remembered, cementing himself as a proper Burnley player.