‘He knows where the goal is’ – Former West Brom man delivers verdict as 30-year-old Baggies-linked striker

If there’s one position that West Bromwich Albion need to strengthen this summer still it’s probably their forward line – and there’s been no shortage of rumours when it comes to potential incomings.

According to reports in Turkey, last season’s loanee Mbaye Diagne was the subject of a permanent transfer approach from the Baggies but nothing has happened there, with the Senegal international bagging for Galatasaray in the Europa League last night.

One of the latest links from the Express & Star has seen Manchester City youngster Liam Delap and USA international Daryl Dike emerge on Valerien Ismael’s shortlist, but another name who is well acquainted with the Midlands has also been tipped to potentially make a move to The Hawthorns.

According to Football Insider, Watford’s Andre Gray – who was born in Wolverhampton – is a transfer target of Ismael’s after falling way down the pecking order at Vicarage Road.

Gray cost the Hornets a club-record £18 million from Burnley in 2017 but has scored just 19 league goals in four years for the Hertfordshire club – including just five in 30 matches last season.

Despite that poor form, former Baggies striker Kevin Campbell believes that Gray would be a good capture to add to the options that Ismael currently has at his disposal.

“I like Andre,” said Campbell, per Football Insider.

“He’s big, powerful, and strong – but he knows where the goal is.

“It would be a good signing for West Brom because you could see in the Bournemouth game last week that they lacked that main guy up top.

“West Brom are not messing around as they need to get back into the Premier League.”

The Verdict

Considering some of the other names apparently on West Brom’s radar, Gray would be a slightly underwhelming addition at this stage in his career.

If this was a few years ago then Gray may have still had a chance of getting back to his best, but now 30 years of age his best days are more likely behind him.

He’s bagged goals in the Championship in the past but he was given more than enough chances for Watford last season and only scored five times, which isn’t really good enough.

West Brom should be steering well clear of Gray and putting all their eggs in the basket of either Liam Delap or Daryl Dike – the latter preferably if they can find the funds to tempt Orlando City into selling.