‘He knows what we need’ – Neil Warnock discusses Steve Gibson’s plans for Middlesbrough this summer

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson knows what the team need to improve this summer, according to Neil Warnock.

The Teessiders are in the middle of a rebuild which has seen a number of high-profile and high-earning players move on over the last two years, with more expected to move on this summer at the end of the their contracts.

It remains to be seen whether Warnock will be the man to be in charge of the club next term with a meeting planned to discuss his future.

But discussing the club’s plans in the transfer market, Warnock believes that Gibson is already very aware of where the team are falling short.

As quoted by Teesside Live, Warnock said: “Steve knows what we need already. He’s not naive.

“In the last four or five weeks we’ve played teams who’ve beat us and the difference has been the strikers.

“It’s not rocket science really.

“And he wants to help – not just because it’s me but because he loves the club. It’s a great club.

“And they’re a great bunch. I can’t ask them to give me much more. They’re giving me every effort and putting their heads in where it hurts.”

The verdict

It’s going to be an interesting summer for Middlesbrough.

The Teessiders face the prospect of losing a couple of big players this summer and so there will almost certainly be a number of new signings coming in.

There’s no doubt that Middlesbrough need to improve their squad and it’ll be interesting to see what Steve Gibson has planned.