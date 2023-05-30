Carlton Palmer believes that Conor Coady would be a smart signing for Sheffield United as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Will Conor Coady leave Wolves?

The situation with the England international is complicated by the fact he is currently on loan with Everton, and it’s unclear whether the Toffees will trigger the option they have to make it permanent.

However, it has been claimed they won’t take it up, which is understandable as Coady only started one of the final 14 games under Sean Dyche, although it was the must-win final day clash against Bournemouth, which kept Everton in the top-flight.

And, if the centre-back does return to Wolves, it’s hard to see him having a future at Molineux. Julen Lopetegui has played a back four since his arrival, and Coady may struggle to get a look-in, as Wanderers are well-stocked in that department.

Therefore, a move to the Blades, which has been suggested, could appeal, as Paul Heckingbottom adopts a back three formation, whilst Coady is fond of the Yorkshire outfit, having played for Sheffield United during a successful loan earlier in his career.

So, former England international Palmer told FLW that it’s a deal that could make sense.

“Sheffield United are monitoring Coady's situation, and he is believed to be interested in staying up north due to his family. He played previously at Sheffield United on loan, he knows the club, he knows it well, and would maybe be interested in a loan, if not a permanent move, if United could afford the fee and his salary.”

Sheffield United need to be clever this summer

It’s well-documented that Heckingbottom isn’t going to have a big budget to work with this summer, so the Blades are going to have to be smart with their recruitment. So, it’s about searching for bargains, and you’d have to say that Coady fits into that category for around £4.5m, which is the fee Wolves have agreed with Everton.

Some will rightly say that John Egan is thriving as the central centre-back, but it’s still an area that Sheffield United need to address, and Coady’s experience would also help in the dressing room, whilst having another leader isn’t going to do any harm.

When you add in the fact he has played for the club in the past, it does seem a deal that would work well, so it will be interesting to see if it’s something that they pursue in the coming weeks.