“He just seems like the right fit” – Stoke City fan pundit reacts as ex-Premier League manager lined up to replace Michael O’Neill

Sean Dyche is Stoke City‘s top target to replace Michael O’Neill as the Potters manager following his departure on Thursday morning, according to The Sun.

O’Neill’s near-three year reign at the Bet 365 Stadium came to an end earlier today following a poor start to the 2022-23 season, which has seen just four points picked up out of a possible 15 so far in the Championship.

The Northern Irishman was allowed to bring players in such as Dwight Gayle and Liam Delap this summer, but it will be a new man that will take charge of them from now, with first-team coach Dean Holden stepping into the role on the interim.

Dyche though is apparently the man that the Stoke hierarchy want to step into the hot-seat, although it’s unclear as to if the ex-Burnley boss would step back into the Championship or if he is waiting for a Premier League role to become available.

FLW’s Stoke fan pundit Ben Rowley believes that it makes total sense as to why Dyche is the apparent front-runner, although he would still not be surprised if the Coates family go down the young, up-and-coming head coach route instead.

“He certainly makes sense to be the obvious early front-runner,” Ben said.

“He’s a manager rather than a head coach which is more aligned with the structure that Stoke have at the moment, obviously did very well with Burnley over a long period of time, and Stoke would clearly want to reap that success and he just seems like the right fit for Stoke, doesn’t he?

“He seems like a very Stoke manager – a lot of people would probably be surprised that he hasn’t managed is already.

“Whether we actually go down that route is a different story, whether we go for a more young up-and-coming man or whether we go for a head coach, it will be interesting to see which way Stoke go, but if it’s more down the traditional route which we have been then I can completely see why Dyche would end up at Stoke.”

The Verdict

Dyche had a successful time of things at Burnley, winning promotion twice and even having a brief foray into European football, but things got a bit stale at Turf Moor towards the end.

With a bit of time off that he’s had though, there’s no reason why he now won’t be ready to jump back into things, and there’s only so many Premier League jobs you can wait around for.

The managerial merry-go-round isn’t as severe in the top flight like it is in the EFL, so he could be waiting a while, and Stoke does seem like a decent project to jump feet-first into.

They have some good young talents like Tyrese Campbell and Harry Souttar and have some decent experience as well – all they need is a manager to get them going, and Dyche could be that individual.