‘He just ruined the whole team spirit’ – Exclusive: Leroy Lita discusses former Middlesbrough boss

Ex-Middlesbrough striker Leroy Lita has claimed that the way Gordon Strachan treated some of the Boro players during his time at the Riverside was unnecessary and led to him ruining the team spirit, speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

Lita spent two years with the Teessiders after joining from Reading in July 2009, scoring 20 times and adding 12 assists in 82 appearances for the North East club.

The forward was signed by Gareth Southgate but played under the current England boss for just three months as he was sacked by Boro in October 2009, with Strachan brought in to replace him.

The Scotsman lasted just a year at the Riverside, leaving by mutual consent in the Autumn of 2010, and Lita has provided an insight into life at the club during his tenure.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the 36-year-old suggested that Strachan’s appointment didn’t make it more difficult for him to fulfill his potential at Boro but criticised the manager’s approach with some players.

He said: “Before he came, we were all surprised at the sacking of Southgate because we were fourth in the league, a point off the top.

“It felt like the Reading changing room I’d been in, we were all good, young lads, and good players with some experience in there as well.

“But they sacked the manager for whatever reason. Gordon came in and he did his own thing.

“The way he treated some players was unnecessary, he just ruined the whole team spirit that we had and it didn’t work out.”

Strachan took charge of the club with Boro fourth in the Championship but was only able to lead them to an 11th place finish in 2009/10.

He lasted just a few months of the following season before leaving the Riverside with the team near the relegation places.

Neil Warnock’s appointment has shown the positive impact replacing a first-time manager with one with more experience can have but the Strachan saga is likely one that Boro supporters would rather forget.