“He just looks so unnerved” – Middlesbrough fan pundit reacts to Hayden Hackney’s impact

Middlesbrough claimed their second win under new manager Michael Carrick on Tuesday night as they comfortably beat Blackpool 3-0.

Winger Isaiah Jones opened the scoring for Boro after only 15 minutes, and from then on Carrick’s side looked in control. Marcus Forss doubled Middlesbrough’s lead from the penalty spot before Chuba Akpom added his name to the scoresheet once again to wrap up the three points.

That victory for Carrick’s side now means they sit 16th in the Championship, four points clear of the relegation zone and looking more up than behind them.

In that 3-0 victory and in previous games under Carrick, a consistent standout performer has been midfielder Hayden Hackney. The 20-year-old has started and played the whole 90 minutes in all of Carrick’s games in charge at Boro.

The midfielder’s performances have gone unnoticed, with Boro fan pundit Dana Malt praising his performance in midweek.

Malt said: “Hayden Hackney is absolutely coping with Championship football. I’d even go as far as saying he’s been playing in this division for many years.

“He just looks so unnerved and assured of his role in this team. Carrick has made him very much the link man in the build up from defence to attack because he is very good at dropping deep, receiving the ball, and then releasing it really quickly.

“That is what I admire about his playing style the most. Alongside Johnny Howson in the middle, he’s forming a really good partnership. The experience of Howson and the inexperience of Hackney has proven to be a really good blend at the moment.

Malt added: “I must admit I am enjoying it because prior to Carrick’s arrival, Boro were struggling in the middle, and it looks as if they’ve found a really good answer to all of those questions in Hackney and Howson.”

The Verdict

Hackney seems to have been a breath of fresh air for this Middlesbrough side. He’s added that energy and enthusiasm to a side that looked leggy and without ideas early on in the season.

It is no surprise Carrick has come to Middlesbrough and given a young player like Hackney a chance, and not only for one game here and there, but kept him in the side.

Carrick knows what it is like for a club and manager to take the time to give youngsters chances from his Manchester United days, so this is clearly something that will continue to happen under Carrick’s guidance.

Hackney has really taken his opportunity with both hands, and like Dana says, he is now performing a partnership with Howson that looks unbreakable at this moment in time.