“He just hasn’t been able to fit in at all” – Hull City fan pundit makes Tobias Figueiredo claim

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves has singled out Tobias Figueiredo as the team’s most disappointing player this season.

The defender arrived as one of many summer additions to the squad, but has not lived up to expectations.

Figueiredo has played 19 of the side’s Championship games so far this season, but has played a significant role in the team’s poor defensive record.

No side in the entire division has conceded as many as the Tigers, who have let 39 goals hit the back of their net in the first portion of the campaign.

That he has arrived with so much experience and has performed to this level has seen him highlighted by this Hull supporter.

He is hoping that performances can improve when the team returns from their World Cup break, but believes he could lose his position in the starting lineup if he continues to disappoint.

“The player that has disappointed so far this season is definitely Tobias Figueiredo,” Northgraves told Football League World.

“I think he was signed to be the experienced Championship defender.

“He won promotion with Nottingham Forest last season, but he just hasn’t been able to fit in at all.

“He doesn’t seem to be able to play out from the back, which is the style we’ve been going for, even under Shota [Arveladze].

“He’s not comfortable with the ball at his feet, mistake-riddled.

“The performance against Swansea was probably one of the worst performances a Hull City centre back has put in in a long time.

“He just doesn’t seem to be the signing we wanted him to be.

“Probably a large part of the reason why the defence has conceded so many goals this season.

“Figueiredo definitely probably the player that needs to pick up his game this season if he’s to get back into the squad.”

Think you know everything about Hull City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 In what year were Hull formed? 1904 1914 1924 1934

Liam Rosenior has arrived at the MKM Stadium to help improve results, with the former Hull player taking on his second role in management in his career.

The Tigers return to action on 11 December when they face a trip away to Watford.

The Verdict

Figueiredo has spent several seasons playing in the Championship, so should have been able to provide a safe pair of hands to this Hull side.

But his performances may leave Rosenior wondering if an upgrade can be found in January.

The 28-year old will need a string of good performances when the team returns to action next week to convince the new manager that he deserves his place in the side.

Otherwise, he may find himself becoming nothing more than just a squad player as Hull look to improve their standing in the second division table.