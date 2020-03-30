‘He just had no limits’ – Danny Mills reveals who the biggest ‘lunatic’ was at Leeds United

Former Leeds United player Danny Mills has revealed that Gary Kelly was the biggest ‘lunatic’ he has ever shared a dressing room with in his career.

Kelly spent his whole career at Leeds United, operating as a right-back at Elland Road from 1997 to 2007, making 531 appearances for the Elland Road outfit.

Mills, who was signed by Leeds to essentially replace Kelly has opened up on the Drogheda-born defender, claiming he was one of the nicest guys, yet wasn’t shy of executing a prank or two.

When asked by Tubes on his Youtube channel who the biggest ‘lunatic’ he had shared a dressing room with was, Mills said: “Gary Kelly. One of the nicest lads you will ever meet in football.

“I signed at Leeds to replace Kells, and the first thing he did was invite me round to his house for a team BBQ with the rest of the lads to get to know a few people, and I thought that’s some gesture, he’d been injured for a couple of years and i’ve just turned up to replace you and you’re just going come round to my house.

“But, Kells was one of those that, practical jokes, he would always go one further – remember back in the day it would be Vaseline over the windscreen, just annoying or whatever it may be, your mattress is soaked, your shirt was cut, but Kells would burn your car out.

“He’d just go ‘so what?’ he’d just go ‘I don’t care’ It didn’t matter what you did to him he’d just go one level up, everyone just left Kells alone.

“He just had no limits, and wasn’t bothered, you know some people get upset or get hurt by it, Kells would just get you back.”

The verdict

It certainly sounds like Gary Kelly was someone you wouldn’t want to mess with when pranking, with there seemingly no limit to what the right-back was capable of.

Considering Mills shared a dressing room with Joey Barton, it showcases just how much of an influence Gary Kelly had at Leeds United off the pitch.