‘He just gets it’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Steve Cooper’s passionate comments

Steve Cooper insists he has “never been so motivated to do well” as he continues to settle into life as Nottingham Forest head coach.

The Welshman has enjoyed an impressive start to life in charge of the Reds, yielding seven points from a possible nine in his first three games at the helm.

His tenure started with a 1-1 draw against Millwall, before embarking on away wins over Barnsley, 3-1, and Birmingham City, 3-0.

The early signs are certainly impressive, with Cooper’s attack-minded style of play already becoming popular with fans.

He had chance to meet some of those fans last week in a fans’ forum, where he spoke very passionately about the job.

He said: “I’ve been lucky enough to have some really good jobs so far in football but I can honestly say I’ve never been so motivated to do well.

“I’ve got a feeling at the moment inside of me that I haven’t had before and I think that’s good.

“The first game, the song before, my dad was sitting there and it meant a lot.

“I just want to look forward, we’ve got to think a bit short-term because that’s our job to get ready for the next game and to get the group of players in the right place and all of that sort of stuff.”

Cooper speaks so passionately about the Forest job, and this is something which fans have noticed ever since his appointment.

Having been unable to develop a connection with Chris Hughton, to have a relationship with their new head coach is a feeling which has pleased many.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Cooper’s comments…

