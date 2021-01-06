‘He isn’t the answer’ – Many Bristol City fans react to player agreement

Bristol City have recalled midfielder Kasey Palmer from his loan spell at Swansea City.

Palmer moved to the Liberty Stadium to enhance his chances of playing regular first-team football, but the ex-Chelsea man has been restricted to just two league starts for the Swans.

Having scored once in 12 appearances for Steve Cooper’s men, Palmer has now returned to Ashton Gate and will be hoping to fight for a place – with City currently enduring a horrendous injury list.

Palmer has already featured twice for the Robins this season, both of which came in the EFL Trophy, and scored a brace in their second-round victory over Northampton back in September.

And now with the likes of Andi Weimann, Jamie Paterson, Callum O’Dowda all currently on that ever-growing injury list, Palmer will bolster numbers in the attacking department – especially with City having found the net just seven times in their previous seven Championship games.

Palmer will be hoping to feature in their FA Cup tie against Portsmouth this weekend, and we’ve been looking at how the Ashton Gate faithful have reacted on Twitter to the midfielder’s return:

If we don’t play him, then we are fully a banter club — Jack Buchanan (@jackbuchanan172) January 5, 2021

More in Hope than expectation I fear – Got to deliver this time when he gets his chance — Bristol Oli (@BristolOli) January 5, 2021

Now play him in his favoured position and let the talent like Kasey prevail, this could be the new signing we desperately need! Come on city sort yourselves out and more importantly the training regime the players have and the medical team, seems a farce to be fair — Daniel Fry (@DanielFry23) January 5, 2021

The only positive I can give him from his performances or lack of is that he’s better than the other attacking midfield options at our disposal, the reality though is that we don’t have any other attacking midfield available options. — Dom (@ArtfulWalker) January 5, 2021

He’s gonna come back like Pato did from derby. Both went on loan struggled at loan clubs and come back with a big point to prove and a place there for KP aswell big chance — Lee Clark (@6Lkf) January 5, 2021

He isn’t the answer, the problems aren’t gonna be solved by bringing him back — Oli Giles (@OliGiles2) January 5, 2021

This is a huge opportunity to show everyone what you are made of (like Pato did a year ago). — Eddie Waddell (@eddiesphone) January 5, 2021

genuinely feel sorry for the bloke — jack (@jackjoyner0) January 5, 2021

When he first played for us he was terrific just play him — Mike Nicholls (@miken5000) January 5, 2021

Not before time, come on Kasey show us what you can do❤️❤️👍👍 — James (@BoyceyjtJames) January 5, 2021