Bristol City

‘He isn’t the answer’ – Many Bristol City fans react to player agreement

Published

7 mins ago

on

Bristol City have recalled midfielder Kasey Palmer from his loan spell at Swansea City.

Palmer moved to the Liberty Stadium to enhance his chances of playing regular first-team football, but the ex-Chelsea man has been restricted to just two league starts for the Swans.

Having scored once in 12 appearances for Steve Cooper’s men, Palmer has now returned to Ashton Gate and will be hoping to fight for a place – with City currently enduring a horrendous injury list.

Palmer has already featured twice for the Robins this season, both of which came in the EFL Trophy, and scored a brace in their second-round victory over Northampton back in September.

And now with the likes of Andi Weimann, Jamie Paterson, Callum O’Dowda all currently on that ever-growing injury list, Palmer will bolster numbers in the attacking department – especially with City having found the net just seven times in their previous seven Championship games.

Palmer will be hoping to feature in their FA Cup tie against Portsmouth this weekend, and we’ve been looking at how the Ashton Gate faithful have reacted on Twitter to the midfielder’s return:


