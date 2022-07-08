“He is very, very good” – Sunderland fan pundit identifies 25-year-old as someone he’d like Alex Neil to sign

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After a successful season last year in which they gained promotion via the play-offs, Sunderland are now preparing for life in the Championship after four years away.

Alex Neil is an ambitious manager and will be keen for his side to be pushing as far up the table as they can next season.

In reflection of this, the boss has already added some strong additions to the team as well as retained players who will have another big part to play.

However, ahead of the new season, we asked FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke one realistic player he would like to see his club sign this summer: “A player I’d like to see Sunderland sign. My original thought was Conor Hourihane and I can’t believe we didn’t go in for him as in my opinion, he’s still a top level player and the fact Derby have managed to get him down to League One I think is incredible business.

“But a lot of the targets I wanted have gone, the likes of Scott Twine but I do think someone like Panutche Camara from Plymouth.

“He would have to make the step up like we have but I think when we’ve played against Plymouth he is very, very good.

“He’s an intelligent midfielder who can spray the ball and I do think he’d improve our midfield which I’d say is probably our weakest spot just due to the depth we’ve got in other areas so Panutche Camara.”

The Verdict:

This is a strong suggestion from Jack and you could definitely see Camara being able to suit to the step up and assist Sunderland in their midfield area where they are probably still looking for further reinforcements compared to other positions on the pitch.

The 25-year-old has been a solid player over the last number of seasons especially since he joined Plymouth and has been a regular part of the side there.

At his age, it would be a perfect time to sign him and Alex Neil is someone who could definitely unlock potential in him so it would be a strong one for the Black Cats to look at.