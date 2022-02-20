“He is very erratic and he just goes and presses people” – Verdict given on Leeds United loanee at Cardiff City

Steve Morison has praised right wing-back Cody Drameh for his role in Cardiff’s 1-1 draw against Blackpool on Saturday.

The Bluebirds boss spoke highly of his on-loan defender after another impressive display following the draw with Blackpool.

Morison has been impressed with Drameh since his arrival on loan from Leeds in January and was one of the standout players in the stalemate with the Seasiders.

Morison believes Drameh’s energy and consistency have helped to raise the team’s standards during their run of earning 13 points out of a possible 18 over the last six matches.

He told Wales Online: “He has been excellent. He was excellent in his first game, he was excellent at Barnsley, it was a right scrap but there were a few things when he was running back and making last-ditch tackles.

“Having that break in the Liverpool game when he couldn’t play, letting his body catch up on where it needs to be, now he is like a Duracell Bunny, isn’t he? He just keeps going and going.

“You look at Tommy Doyle right there at the end when we are under the cosh and he is still making runs back.”

Drameh’s teammate Ryan Wintle also had high praise for the defender, saying: “You can see that style of play where he has come from Leeds, he is very erratic and he just goes and presses people.

“It helps us when we are sat in a block, because as soon as it goes to the side we just go and pinch the ball, so it’s brilliant for us. Hopefully he carries on doing it.”

The Verdict

Drameh has certainly been one of the standout ‘new’ players for Cardiff since arrivals in January, which is high praise considering the form and impact of Doyle, Wintle, Ikpeazu and Hugil.

The on-loan Leeds defender has given Cardiff much needed impoteus on the flank which has been pivotal in their rise up the table. Before his arrival, Cardiff had a very slow, lacklustre team.

Now, with Drameh, Wintle and Doyle they have energy, pace and a directness they’ve missed since Neil Warnock left as manager.