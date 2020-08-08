‘He is the only problem at the Gate’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans slam club figure after managerial rumours

Bristol City fans have reacted to the rumoured appointment of Dean Holden on Twitter.

The club has been without a manager for nearly five weeks. They parted ways with long-standing coach Lee Johnson early last month and have been strongly linked with several names since.

Steven Gerrard was in the running, but Chris Hughton was allegedly closest to taking the job, only for talks to break down at the last.

Can you name these 40 EFL mascots? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

Now it seems as though the club will appoint Holden – who served as Johnson’s no.2 – whilst assistant head coach Jamie McAllister was yesterday sacked.

Plenty of fans have reacted to the rumoured news. Holden is said to be ‘taking the weekend’ to decide and whilst fans remain supportive of Holden, they’ve reacted angrily to the board.

Their farcical managerial hunt has shone club CEO Mark Ashton in a bad light, and Robins fans have taken to Twitter to sing their dismay at the Ashton and co:

FWIW… i hold nothing against holden. He could go on to be the greatest coach we have ever had…. Who knows. I will give him as much a chance as any other. But the club have effectively lied to the fan base. The anger is at them not holden.#BristolCity — Mike (@whoshugo) August 7, 2020

Lansdown and Ashton are making their position abundantly clear with this appointment! 'We're quite happy to remain in the championship, trading young players for profit, and rinsing the supporters for as much of their hard earned cash as possible'@BristolCity #BristolCity — 🆃🅷🅴 🆁🅰🆅🅸🅽🅶 🆁🅾🅱🅸🅽 (@RobinRaving) August 8, 2020

#BristolCity Get rid of Ashton… He is the only problem at the gate — Ady Mann (@AdyMann) August 7, 2020

Already seen a few calls for a protest. The only protest that will work is one of a financial nature. Don’t give the club another penny if you’re that upset. Going down the gate shouting “we want Ashton out” will achieve nothing! #BristolCity — Ian Ratcliffe (@IanRatcliffe21) August 7, 2020

Time for Mr Ashton to leave #BristolCity due diligence – what a joke #goingbackwards — theboo (@theboo0310) August 7, 2020

Until today I’ve always seen what they’re trying to do at #bristolcity and been pretty supportive. I’ve not always agreed, but I’ve got the logic and tried to buy in. Appointing Holden is the first time I really don’t. If Hughton wanted the job this is a bonkers decision. — ejh (@edjhayes) August 7, 2020

@JonLansdown @stephenlansdow1 You and the clown Ashton need to come out and explain to us how it took 5 weeks to take this backward step. Your ego's have made the wrong decision again If you aren't serious about reaching the premiership step aside for owners who are #BristolCity — Sam Goodwin (@SamGood19447571) August 7, 2020

Has it crossed anybody’s mind that maybe Hughton turned us down? Maybe he didn’t want to work under Ashton … 🤔 just a thought #BristolCity @BCFC_Supporters — jordan hobbs (@Hobbs90J) August 7, 2020