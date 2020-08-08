Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘He is the only problem at the Gate’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans slam club figure after managerial rumours

Published

2 hours ago

on

Bristol City fans have reacted to the rumoured appointment of Dean Holden on Twitter.

The club has been without a manager for nearly five weeks. They parted ways with long-standing coach Lee Johnson early last month and have been strongly linked with several names since.

Steven Gerrard was in the running, but Chris Hughton was allegedly closest to taking the job, only for talks to break down at the last.

Now it seems as though the club will appoint Holden – who served as Johnson’s no.2 – whilst assistant head coach Jamie McAllister was yesterday sacked.

Plenty of fans have reacted to the rumoured news. Holden is said to be ‘taking the weekend’ to decide and whilst fans remain supportive of Holden, they’ve reacted angrily to the board.

Their farcical managerial hunt has shone club CEO Mark Ashton in a bad light, and Robins fans have taken to Twitter to sing their dismay at the Ashton and co:


