Nottingham Forest

‘He is the future’, ‘Great’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to display from attacker in Blackburn win

Published

7 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest’s fine recent form continued yesterday as they edged a tight contest against Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground.

Alex Mighten scored the only goal of the game, with the youngster producing some smart play on the edge of the box before his shot was deflected past the keeper.

The attacker won’t care about that though, as his contribution, which was his first home goal for the club, ensured Chris Hughton’s side moved seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Mighten has understandably had to be patient in recent weeks, with the manager generally keeping faith with the team that have picked up points.

However, he made a few changes for Blackburn’s visit, and the 18-year-old repaid the faith Hughton had shown in him with a positive display.

As you would expect, the fans were delighted with how the academy graduate played, and here we look at some of the comments to his performance from Twitter…


Article title: ‘He is the future’, ‘Great’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to display from attacker in Blackburn win

