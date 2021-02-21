‘He is the future’, ‘Great’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to display from attacker in Blackburn win

Nottingham Forest’s fine recent form continued yesterday as they edged a tight contest against Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground.

Alex Mighten scored the only goal of the game, with the youngster producing some smart play on the edge of the box before his shot was deflected past the keeper.

The attacker won’t care about that though, as his contribution, which was his first home goal for the club, ensured Chris Hughton’s side moved seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Mighten has understandably had to be patient in recent weeks, with the manager generally keeping faith with the team that have picked up points.

However, he made a few changes for Blackburn’s visit, and the 18-year-old repaid the faith Hughton had shown in him with a positive display.

As you would expect, the fans were delighted with how the academy graduate played, and here we look at some of the comments to his performance from Twitter…

Happy for mighten and the 3 points!! Dug deep for that result and Samba saved us. Onto Rotherham, COYR!!#NFFC — Josh_nffc (@JoshWarner2315) February 20, 2021

Mighten appreciation post. Good lad. Enjoying his contribution today. Looks lively and a real threat. #NFFC — Adrian Walker (@AdrianW64516273) February 20, 2021

Little Alex Mighten deserves that goal he’s work rate is second to none #nffc — Nathan (@Wiggynffc) February 20, 2021

Please don't sell Mighten. He is the future. #nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪️⚽️💙 (@hannahforest) February 20, 2021

Alex Mighten a regular before Christmas then missing last few games for a youngster with potential but not much experience they can sulk and lose bottle but today he fired back showing why he should start a great performance from him all round too! #nffc — DB (@domthered) February 20, 2021

Well done Mighten well done Samba. We were all over the place compared to the Swansea game. You Reds #nffc — Em C 💙 (@Colt_Em) February 20, 2021