“He is still a bit inconsistent” – Sheffield United fan pundit gives verdict on Nottingham Forest’s big money signing from Wolves

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves for a deal worth nearly £45 million.

After a brilliant season on loan with Sheffield United last season in which he scored 12 goals in 37 league appearances, there was plenty of discussion surrounding him this summer.

The Blades themselves were eager for the 22-year-old to return although the unlikelihood of that became clear fairly early on when top flight teams were named as interested parties.

Despite being a talented youngster, the transfer has sparked debate over whether he is worth £45 million so we asked FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse for his thoughts on the deal based on last season’s spell with the Blades: “Gibbs-White is a brilliant player, there’s no doubt about that.

“He’s a real talent that excites fans with the balls at his feet. He also has the ability to pull off a spectacular miss, makes him a real joy to watch at times.

“However, he is still a bit inconsistent and does things that are extremely frustrating.

“He’s a brilliant player and I hope it turns out to be a good signing and I still wish he was coming to us.

“But no, he’s not worth £45million.”

The Verdict:

As Owain says, there’s no questioning the talent and ability that Morgan Gibbs-White has and you can certainly see him doing well at Nottingham Forest and in the Premier League.

However, you do have to raise your eyebrows over the fee that’s been agreed for the player this summer and although he may prove people wrong in the long run, right now he hasn’t proven to be worth that fee.

Whilst there is definitely potential, he is a player that is still rough around the edges and inconsistent at times too.

However, Forest will be glad he is there’s and he will no doubt add a great spark to the side this year as they look to secure their spot in the top flight for another season.