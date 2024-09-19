Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes has revealed that Jack Colback will be fit to face Millwall this weekend despite missing the League Cup defeat to Crystal Palace.

The 34-year-old has been a key figure for the R’s since his arrival, so there were concerns that he wasn’t involved in the squad for Palace’s visit.

QPR battled well against the Eagles, but they were ultimately beaten by a deflected Ebere Eze striker after Sam Field had cancelled out Eddie Nketiah’s opener.

So, whilst the exit was disappointing, attention quickly turned to the Millwall game, and Colback is expected to be involved.

Jack Colback injury latest

That’s after Cifuentes gave an encouraging update on the experienced midfielder when talking to London World as he looked ahead to the Millwall match.

“He got a feeling against Sheffield, a knock on his shoulder. So he was feeling a bit in pain and we felt the best (thing) was to give him proper treatment so he is ready for Saturday.”

That’s a boost for QPR, as the ex-Newcastle United man has been hugely influential for the side since Cifuentes arrived, which included starring as they survived last season.

Plus, despite his age, he remains an important player, with his experience and know-how certainly appreciated by the manager.

The report also stated that Rayan Kolli should be available for selection as the club manages the minutes of the youngster due to involvement with the Algeria U20 side.

QPR can take encouragement from Crystal Palace performance

Cifuentes made several changes for the game against Palace, so he should take encouragement from how his side performed.

It was obviously disappointing for them to lose, but they caused the Premier League side problems, and for a much-changed XI, those on the fringes showed they have quality to step in.

But, the boss has a core group of players that he has relied on since his appointment, and Colback falls into that category, so it will be a relief that he is fit and available, and you would expect him to go straight into the XI.

With the Palace performance coming on the back of a last-gasp point at Sheffield Wednesday, confidence should be high among the group as they look to pick up what would be their second Championship win of the campaign.

QPR must be ready for Millwall test

Whilst the Palace game may have been something of a free hit, the R’s won’t be the underdogs against Millwall, so a different approach will be required.

They are going to need to take the initiative against the Lions, who always provide a physical challenge, and it won’t be easy to break them down.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 11 Swansea City 5 2 7 12 QPR 5 -1 6 13 Stoke City 5 -3 6

Nevertheless, Millwall are below them in the table, and QPR will feel it’s a game that they can get maximum points from if they perform at their best.

QPR are currently unbeaten in four since the opening day loss to West Brom, but their only win came against Luton Town in that period.