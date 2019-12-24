‘He is ready’ – EFL fan pundit reveals verdict as Tottenham plot January move for exciting attacker

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Regular Punter’ series, where we gather original opinions from select, passionate fans of the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Football League World’s Brentford fan pundit Rhys Byron has given his views after it was reported by Team Talk that Tottenham Hotspur are the latest Premier League side that are said to be keeping tabs on Bees winger Said Benrahma.

The 24-year-old Algerian has been one of Brentford’s leading lights for much of the opening stages of the campaign, notching an impressive three goals and five assists whilst playing on the left of a front three.

Aside from his offensive output, Benrahma has also developed the decision making side of his game, thus seeing him improve at keeping possession of the ball for his side, whilst also showing a high tendency for laying on key passes, with an average of 2.3 per game.

These attributes make him an attractive option for many clubs of a higher stature ahead of the looming January transfer window.

We caught up with Byron earlier this week to talk over the reported interest from Spurs in the mercurial winger and here is what our fan pundit had to say on the matter:

“I would say he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League and offer a more creative outlet for teams.

“He’s a tricky winger who likes to link up with his full back to charge down the wing but can also play centrally as a playmaker, thus allowing him the time to create chances for the strikers.

“I feel that whilst Benrahma is a good player, there would be doubt surrounding a deal from everyone at Spurs, similar to when Dele Alli signed from MK Dons.

“I would say he would be better suited at a team that are aiming to finish lower down the Premier League table than Spurs, with the expectations there perhaps being too heavy on his shoulders if he were to move.”

Benrahma’s future is sure to be a big source of speculation over the course of the January window, with the Bees sure to be keen to keep hold of one of their key players ahead of looking to maintain their concerted efforts to make the play-offs this campaign.

However it remains a real possibility that the Algerian could depart the Championship club, particularly if a club of a so called higher stature is forthcoming with a substantial bid that reflects the winger’s value.