“He is quality” – Bristol City fan pundit weighs in on recent Robins signing

FLW’s Bristol City fan pundit Ben Mead has been full of praise for Timm Klose’s impact on the squad.

The Swiss defender was signed on a short-term deal in January following a successful trial period with the club.

Klose has featured six times in the league since signing for Nigel Pearson’s side.

Mead has been delighted with Klose’s impact in that time, and has claimed that he has brought the best out of Tomas Kalas.

The two have formed a strong partnership in the middle of City’s defence.

“He is quality. He is a brilliant centre half. I think he has made our team better as well,” Mead told Football League World.

“Like Tomas Kalas next to him, I think he is a much better player with Klose next to him.

“I don’t think he’s had a bad game, if I’m honest, Timm Klose. He’s been brilliant since the start.

“I think the game before this was Reading, he was absolutely phenomenal in a performance that wasn’t brilliant.

“Especially when we haven’t been brilliant defensively this season, we have been poor enough. We bring in Timm and end up making that back four Jay Dasilva, Klose, Kalas, start some of the youngsters at right back.

“He’s been brilliant to watch so far, absolutely brilliant. I would love to see if we could bring him in on a long-term deal because I think him and Kalas at the back are just absolutely brilliant.”

City have picked up two wins, one draw and three defeats since Klose’s arrival, which has seen the club move to 16th in the Championship table.

Pearson’s side are comfortably clear of the relegation zone, with a 19-point gap to 21st place Derby County.

Up next for Bristol City is a trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on February 26.

The Verdict

Klose brings a bundle of experience with him to the club, having played for Norwich City in the Premier League.

That experience is evident alongside Kalas as he has brought a great assurance to the City defence.

City still have problems conceding goals, but those problems have been eased since Klose’s arrival.

But in the previous six games before his arrival, Pearson’s side conceded 17 times. That number has been reduced to 12 since Klose started playing.