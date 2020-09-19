‘He is our Harry Kane’ – Coventry City individual receives special praise from these fans

Coventry City recorded their first win since being promoted to the Championship on Friday night as Kyle McFadzean’s late header secured three points in a thrilling fixture with Queens Park Rangers.

It was a game that ebbed and flowed throughout with both sides having a number of chances throughout the 90 minutes, with Coventry eventually coming out on top, 3-2.

One man who came out of the game with more than just his name on the scoresheet was forward Matty Godden.

He made it 1-1 on the night, which meant that the striker equalled Micky Quinn’s record of scoring in six consecutive league games for the club.

It will have been a big moment for the player, who has been simply sensational throughout his time playing for the Sky Blues.

Here’s how Coventry fans reacted to yet another good performance from their star striker…

Godden is on track to score 46 goals this season #pusb — Joey (@JoeyCov1) September 19, 2020

Thoughts from tonight – Hamer – just superb, O’Hare – what a player he is going to be – Fanky – great to have him back. Godden – so confident at the moment. Team doesn’t know their beaten yet again…very promising all round #PUSB — neilbaskerville (@baskers_ct) September 18, 2020

You shouldn’t allow Godden that much room 😏😏😏 #PUSB — Samantha 🖤 (@essjayarr) September 18, 2020

Matty Godden, goal machine #PUSB — Michael Cox (@MichaelCox1991) September 18, 2020

Matty Godden best striker in the Championship? I think so #PUSB — Brooklyn (@BSLB7) September 18, 2020

Nervy first half but Godden in the right place again. He is our Harry Kane. #pusb — Gurnery (@Gurnery_) September 18, 2020

Godden is good, but the Championship is hard. More follows. #pusb — John McLaughlin (@CCFCJohnMc) September 18, 2020