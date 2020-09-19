Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City

‘He is our Harry Kane’ – Coventry City individual receives special praise from these fans

Published

3 mins ago

on

Coventry City recorded their first win since being promoted to the Championship on Friday night as Kyle McFadzean’s late header secured three points in a thrilling fixture with Queens Park Rangers.

It was a game that ebbed and flowed throughout with both sides having a number of chances throughout the 90 minutes, with Coventry eventually coming out on top, 3-2.

One man who came out of the game with more than just his name on the scoresheet was forward Matty Godden.

He made it 1-1 on the night, which meant that the striker equalled Micky Quinn’s record of scoring in six consecutive league games for the club.

It will have been a big moment for the player, who has been simply sensational throughout his time playing for the Sky Blues.

Here’s how Coventry fans reacted to yet another good performance from their star striker…

Can you get 100% in this Coventry City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14

Where is Marc McNulty playing now?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘He is our Harry Kane’ – Coventry City individual receives special praise from these fans

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: