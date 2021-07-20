Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘He is obviously leaving’ – Many West Brom fans react to team news pre-Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom attacking-midfielder Matheus Pereira is one of the most highly sought-after footballers in English football at present. 

The Brazilian playmaker was subject to a €7 million bid from Saudi-Arabian champions Al-Hilal in early July and has emerged as a target for several Premier League clubs.

According to the Express & Star, The Baggies value Pereira at £30 million – a figure that provides fans with a slight bit of hope that they will be able to see their star man remain at The Hawthorns this summer.

The 25-year-old scored 11 goals and provided a further six assists during West Brom’s relegation campaign last time out, proving to be a rare shining light in an otherwise disappointing few months for The Baggies.

The Brazilian initially joined West Brom in the summer of 2019 on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move from Benfica.

His scintillating performances and obvious talent helped The Baggies to Championship promotion that year, with Pereira started 38 games, registering an astonishing 20 assists, and scoring eight times himself – statistics and influence that helped him scoop the club’s Player of the Season award.

The Baggies today face Sheffield Wednesday in a pre-season friendly and the absence of Pereira raises the question of whether he does have a future with The Baggies.

Here we take a look at how some West Brom fans reacted to the missing Pereira…


