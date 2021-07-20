Sky Bet Championship
‘He is obviously leaving’ – Many West Brom fans react to team news pre-Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom attacking-midfielder Matheus Pereira is one of the most highly sought-after footballers in English football at present.
The Brazilian playmaker was subject to a €7 million bid from Saudi-Arabian champions Al-Hilal in early July and has emerged as a target for several Premier League clubs.
According to the Express & Star, The Baggies value Pereira at £30 million – a figure that provides fans with a slight bit of hope that they will be able to see their star man remain at The Hawthorns this summer.
The 25-year-old scored 11 goals and provided a further six assists during West Brom’s relegation campaign last time out, proving to be a rare shining light in an otherwise disappointing few months for The Baggies.
The Brazilian initially joined West Brom in the summer of 2019 on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move from Benfica.
The higher or lower West Brom transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?
His scintillating performances and obvious talent helped The Baggies to Championship promotion that year, with Pereira started 38 games, registering an astonishing 20 assists, and scoring eight times himself – statistics and influence that helped him scoop the club’s Player of the Season award.
The Baggies today face Sheffield Wednesday in a pre-season friendly and the absence of Pereira raises the question of whether he does have a future with The Baggies.
Here we take a look at how some West Brom fans reacted to the missing Pereira…
Pereira’s really going 🥺🥺 https://t.co/Df1SGkObLM
— J͓̽o͓̽n͓̽a͓̽s͓̽ (@ToastedJonas) July 20, 2021
I wish they would just say what's going on with @MatheusPereira, if he wants to leave just get rid. We want players who are up for the fight not jump ship after 2 seasons, everyone else in the squad is playing 😤 https://t.co/icPF8KVhbG
— Dan Smith (@danwba33) July 20, 2021
Bye Pereira 🙁
— Ben kirman (@BenKirman11) July 20, 2021
Pereira is deffo gone 😭😭😭
— J (@Jayden_WBA) July 20, 2021
Yikes no pereira awkward :/
— Ben (@BenjaminWba) July 20, 2021
Not looking good or us with peierea 😭
— Saul Sanders (@SaulSanders8) July 20, 2021
Why are people surprised Pereira isn’t in the team? He is obviously leaving & no team will want to buy him if he gets seriously injured. Just baffles me! He’s going/gone let’s move on
— Jonny Stapes (@SilkyStapes) July 20, 2021
Missing person : Matheus Pereira
Last seen location : Leeds (A) 23rd May pic.twitter.com/HruVVYHvqA
— •bâž• (@ftblchaz) July 20, 2021