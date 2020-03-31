‘He is not good enough’ – Noel Whelan clearly against Leeds United signing this potential Ben White replacement

Leeds United have recently been linked with a move for Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala according to the Daily Star.

The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and is reportedly leaving Jonathan Woodgate’s side, regardless of whether they stay in the Championship or are relegated into League One this season.

He has made 216 appearances for Boro in total, which has consisted of a number of appearances in the Championship.

A potential move to Elland Road could be a tempting proposition for Ayala, as Leeds are currently sat top of the second tier standings with nine games remaining this term.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds man Noel Whelan doesn’t want to see the Whites pursue a move for Ayala, and claims that he isn’t good enough for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

“He is no Ben White.

“I would not want him at the club. From what I have seen of him this season at Boro he is not good enough.”

Whelan went on to admit that Ben White is a far better option for Leeds in defence, and was keen to see his side invest more money on signing a defender with better qualities than Ayala possesses.

“He does not have the pace that is going to be required in the Premier League – Ben White has. Liam Cooper got himself an international call-up this season and he looks stronger and better. Would I put Ayala ahead of those two? Absolutely not.

“There is better out there that we can get hold of. We might need to spend more money but in the long-term would be a better buy and asset to Leeds.”

Due to recent events, Leeds aren’t due back in action until the 2nd May, when they’re set to take on Charlton Athletic, although that return date could be pushed further back in the future.

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Whelan to some extent here.

Ayala isn’t as good as Ben White in my opinion, but he would be a good enough addition for a number of teams that are playing their football in the Championship.

However, Leeds are a team that are going to be looking towards the Premier League in the near future it seems, and I think there are better options out there for the Whites in the summer.

If they do win promotion into the top-flight, then I would be doing all I can to try and sign White on a permanent basis, however ambitious it may seem.