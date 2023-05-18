Viktor Gyokeres has been tipped to compete in the Premier League next season regardless of Coventry City’s promotion aspirations.

The Swede has been a key part of Mark Robins’ side this season, contributing 21 goals and 10 assists for the Sky Blues.

Adrian Clarke believes that the striker is now ready to compete in the top flight following his performances in this campaign.

Is Viktor Gyokeres ready for the Premier League?

Coventry can still gain promotion to the top flight following their 1-0 win on Wednesday night over Middlesbrough.

Robins’ side have earned their place in the play-off final, where they will face Luton Town on 27 May.

A second half strike from Gustavo Hamer proved the only thing that could separate the two sides over their two-legged semi-final.

But it has been Gyokeres who has been singled out from this team, with Clarke predicting that he is Premier League ready.

Speaking on Talksport, the EFL pundit has praised the forward’s performances for Coventry.

While speculation persists over the 24-year-old’s future at the CBS Arena, it is unlikely any decision will be made until the result of the play-off final has been determined.

“You two [Alan Brazil and Ally McCoist] know what a good striker looks like, and at that level, he is mustard,” said Clarke on Talksport.

“I think he’s Premier League ready, actually.

“Viktor Gyokeres, he was outstanding.”

Gyokeres has featured in every league game for Coventry this season and has been crucial to the team’s rise to a fifth place finish in the league.

In the last two seasons in the second tier, he has contributed an impressive haul of 38 goals and 15 assists.

Can Coventry City earn Premier League promotion?

A play-off final with Luton represents a great opportunity for the club to earn their way back into the top flight.

Both clubs have had a well documented rise up the English football pyramid in recent years, competing against each other in League Two as recently as 2018.

Gyokeres will be key to winning this play-off final, with the Swede standing out as a cut above most players in the division.

His star power will make him the key man going into the final, but defeat could also spell the end of his time with the Sky Blues.

As Clarke alludes to, the striker may well be competing in the top flight next season no matter the result at the end of the month.