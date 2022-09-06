“He is looking more and more vital” – Cardiff City fan pundit identifies the Bluebirds’ most exciting youngster

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have undergone somewhat of a transformation this summer, with no fewer that 17 new arrivals at the Bluebirds in recent months.

Steve Morison has sought to change the culture at the Cardiff City Stadium, with a switch in systems from a back three to a defensive four beginning from the start of the season.

Results on the pitch though aren’t going too well though, as after eight matches, City sit in 21st position on eight points out of a possible 24.

It is still too early to be panicking, but things may get better when one player in particular gets more game-time and that is Rubin Colwill.

The 20-year-old has already been capped six times by Wales and in his real breakthrough season in 2021-22, the attacking midfielder netted five times in 34 Championship outings.

In his five league outings so far this season, Colwill has started just once, with Morison right now choosing to utilise him off the bench more-often than not.

And when asked who the club’s most promising young player is right now, FLW’s Cardiff fan pundit Ben Johnsey was under no illusions when selecting Colwill.

“Cardiff City’s prized young player has to be Rubin Colwill in that number 10 role,” Ben said.

“A player that has featured regularly but also isn’t starting every game at the moment, I think Steve Morison is looking to bed him in to become the star he knows he can, and in the last few games with coming back from his injury in pre-season, he is looking more and more vital.

“Colwill offers so much to his game, the natural ability on the ball for a player of his height is huge, and his passing at the same time, whilst we lost the game, his ball through to Mark Harris against Bristol City just showed what he’s capable of.

“His one area that he does lack and needs to improve is his finishing, at times it can be a bit lacklustre, but the other areas and his raw ability is definitely something Cardiff and Wales fans are excited about going forward.”

The Verdict

You don’t get capped by Wales six times very early on in your career unless you’re a talent, and that’s exactly what Colwill is.

He was in and out of the side at the back end of last season, and it appears that Steve Morison is waiting to unleash the youngster on a more regular basis.

We’ve already seen in spells what Colwill can do in the Championship, with a fantastic free-kick against QPR last season one of the best goals that the Bluebirds netted in 2021-22.

If he can do it on a more consistent basis in the current campaign when he starts to get more of a chance from the start, then Cardiff could have a player on their hands that they could end up selling for an eight-figure fee.