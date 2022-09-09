“He is just too good” – QPR fan pundit identifies the club’s most prized asset

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to push on under the guidance of head coach Michael Beale in the Championship over the course of the coming months after illustrating some signs of promise during the opening stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

In order to have the best chance of potentially challenging for a place in the play-offs this season, the R’s will need Chris Willock to maintain his fitness.

Willock managed to provide an impressive total of 18 direct goal contributions in 35 league appearances in the previous term before suffering a serious hamstring injury.

Since recovering from this issue, the winger has managed to produce some fantastic performances again at this level.

In the five league games that he has participated in for the R’s, Willock has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions.

Making reference to Willock, FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir has identified the 24-year-old as the club’s most prized asset and has suggested that he could be sold for at least £25m next year.

Speaking to FLW, Moir said: “Our most prized asset has to be Chris Willock, you’ve just got to look at the way he’s developed and kicked on year upon year since he joined the club.

“A lot of credit has to go to Mark Warburton in terms of developing Chris, we saw better performances last season from him and we were like, wow, he’s really standing out in this league and putting in some high level performances on a consistent basis.

“But obviously now under a more progressive and knowledgeable coach in Mick Beale we’re seeing an even better Chris Willock.

“I’d go as far to say that he’s in the top-three, at least the top-five players in the league, he is and if he carries on with the way he’s going so far with four goals in five games, this could be the year where his numbers are the best he’s ever had.

“He looks like he’s getting on the verge of that level of an Ebereche Eze in terms of where we say look, this guy is just too good for this league and I’d be very surprised if there is not a lot of interest for Chris in the January window.

“I do feel we’ll have him until the end of the season and then he’ll be sold on and bought by a Premier League club as he is too good and you’ve got to be looking when it comes to money for Chris, I’d say at least £25m.

“You see players nowadays, the market value is just increasing year upon year as well, players that have gone for a lot of money who you could say that Chris Willock is better than him.

“So I’d be looking at £25m to £30m personally, I think we could well get that next year.”

The Verdict

Moir’s comments regarding Willock are spot-on as he is without doubt one of the best players in the Championship when he is firing on all cylinders.

As well as scoring four goals for QPR this season, the winger has provided 1.2 key passes per game and is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.50 in the second-tier.

By continuing to produce eye-catching performances at this level, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Willock does go on to attract interest from elsewhere in January.

When you consider that QPR possess the option to extend Willock’s stay at Loftus Road until 2024, they will be in no rush to sell the former Benfica man.