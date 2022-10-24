“He is just not at that level anymore” – Burnley fan pundit reacts to striker’s display v Sunderland

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite a disappointing season in the top flight with Burnley last year where he scored just one goal for the campaign, Ashley Barnes has continued to play this season.

However, after getting two assists in the first two games of the season, Barnes has not been able to contribute any further in terms of the attack.

Barnes made his first starting appearance since August at the weekend as his side took on Sunderland but after finding themselves 2-0 down at half-time, Vincent Kompany withdrew the striker at half time putting Manuel Benson on in his place.

The Clarets then went on to win the game 4-2, taking their unbeaten league run to 13 games.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone what he thought about the 33-year-old’s performance and he said: “I think Barnes’ performance against Sunderland shows he is just not at that level anymore.

“When he signed a new contract at the end of the year, you know going into the Championship you thought okay he might do a job. He was awful last season in the Premier League you thought okay a step down he might do a job in rotation with Jay [Rodriguez] but no, he’s just not good enough.

“That was the worst half of football we’ve played all season under Kompany. The amount of long balls in that first half is just something I’ve never seen us play under Kompany before and I think he just highlights the need for a striker.

“Everyone’s calling for Dervisoglu, okay me included but he mustn’t be impressing in training and if he’s not performing better than Barnes in training then I’m very worried and to me it’s evidently clear that Halil Dervisoglu was a bit of a panic loan and there was no real options for a striker apart from Obafemi but we weren’t getting their valuation of him.

“I think we’ve got to spend some decent, decent money on a decent young striker to play with Jay or rotate with Jay because he can’t play every game.

“He’s more than good enough for this league, he’s a 20 goal striker easily but he’s 33 or 34 now, just not able to play all the games so yeah we need another striker, someone like Obafemi would be perfect.”

The Verdict:

Although Ashley Barnes has shown he is able to contribute to his side’s attacking efforts already this season, it’s clear that at this point in his career he can’t do so on a regular basis.

Therefore, if Burnley are looking to go up this season then Vincent Kompany needs to be investing in his side further to add to the number of goals in the team.

If the Clarets can get some more wins under their belts and score more goals they will undoubtably continue to be a side at the top this season.

Barnes can have a part to play as a substitution possibly but it’s likely we’ll see him lead the line for Kompany’s side this season.